BioCatch SaaS sales surge to record $160M ARR

| Chris Burt
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
BioCatch rode a fiscal-year record $40 million in new sales to its best second quarter in company history, breaking $160 million in annual recurring revenue for its financial crime-fighting behavioral biometrics and analytics.

The sales boost came from onboarding 20 new customers during Q2. One of those is among the largest banks in the U.S., and BioCatch says it now serves three of the country’s four largest banks. Sales in North America surpassed $50 million in ARR during the quarter as well, according to the company announcement.

Sales of BioCatch solutions for detecting money mule accounts and voice scams with behavioral biometrics and data analytics have increased substantially over the past two years, growing from 5 percent of ARR to 15 percent. These solutions take advantage of network analysis, which is an area BioCatch has been expanding in, with the launch of trust networks in Australia last November and Argentina in May.

This is a welcome development, as the company’s recent Dark Economy Survey showing financial crime prevention professionals see criminal groups as surpassing the defenses of financial institutions in the sophistication of their attacks.

ARR through partners was up 71 percent from the year before, surpassing $10 million.

“We could not have done any of this without the partnership of our customers in more than 20 countries around the world,” BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor says. “Together, we have not only the unique ability but also a duty to advance the global fight against fraud and financial crime. The world’s leading financial institutions continue to improve their defensive postures while also taking this fight to the fraudsters, adopting offensive, pre-transaction capabilities. In the second half of this year, we plan to build upon the successes of the first half, accelerating our technological innovation, expanding our global footprint, facilitating cross-border collaboration, and setting new standards in scale and detection to make banking safer every day.”

During the first half of 2025, BioCatch added 74 new employees, bringing its total above 400 across 25 countries.

BioCatch reached centaur status as a privately-held SaaS company with $100 million in ARR in 2023, shortly before VC firm Permira acquired a controlling stake in the company.

