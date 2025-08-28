FB pixel

Greece extends deadline for issuing Personal Number for digital ID system

| Masha Borak
Categories Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Greece extends deadline for issuing Personal Number for digital ID system
 

The Greek government is extending the issuance of unique Personal Citizen Numbers to allow citizens to select their preferred prefix. The public will have until November 5th to complete the process.

The Personal Citizen Number was introduced in May to help unify its digital ID system, replacing multiple separate identification systems previously used. The 12-character alphanumeric identifier contains three prefix characters and a citizen’s existing tax registry number (AFM).

Greece is allowing citizens to choose two of the three prefixes while the third is automatically generated. Citizens can apply to select the prefix through the myInfo application or by visiting Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) and consular services abroad. If citizens fail to choose the prefix, one will be awarded automatically, according to Kathimerini newspaper.

The Personal Citizen Number is a part of the country’s effort to streamline access to public services. The identifier is integrated in the Gov.gr ecosystem, including the Gov.gr Wallet app, which allows access to administrative and digital services in Greece.

Greece also launched its digital wallet for children, an optional equivalent to the grown-ups’ Gov.gr Wallet, which can be used to access age-restricted online platforms or content.

As of August, 530,000 citizens have obtained their Personal Citizen Number. Since June, the number has been automatically added to 66,000 new ID cards.

“We’re correcting existing errors in personal records so that people can be served more easily,” says Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, secretary general for Information Systems and Digital Governance at the Ministry of Digital Governance.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital ID, law enforcement trends ratchet up biometrics education’s importance: survey

The 2025 Industry Survey from the Biometrics Institute is out, revealing a shifting market landscape that could make responsible and…

 

Fiji PM visits UIDAI headquarters for a deep dive into Aadhaar

India is a significant exporter of digital public infrastructure (DPI) as its Aadhaar digital ID system – the largest in…

 

Sri Lanka software firms to tie up with Indian giants for digital ID

Software firms in Sri Lanka are gearing to tie up with Indian tech giants to bid for the master systems…

 

UK police force to test robot dog equipped with AI analytics

A UK police force is about to test its first robot dog, equipped with cameras that detect weapons and people…

 

DOGE access to US govt systems sparks fear of massive federal data breaches

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative initially led by Elon Musk and his allies, is facing…

 

Intel partnerships with sanctioned Chinese facial recognition companies revealed

It’s a classic case of tech company partners with foreign company, government sanctions foreign company for rights abuses, government buys…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS