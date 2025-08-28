Greece extends deadline for issuing Personal Number for digital ID system

The Greek government is extending the issuance of unique Personal Citizen Numbers to allow citizens to select their preferred prefix. The public will have until November 5th to complete the process.

The Personal Citizen Number was introduced in May to help unify its digital ID system, replacing multiple separate identification systems previously used. The 12-character alphanumeric identifier contains three prefix characters and a citizen’s existing tax registry number (AFM).

Greece is allowing citizens to choose two of the three prefixes while the third is automatically generated. Citizens can apply to select the prefix through the myInfo application or by visiting Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) and consular services abroad. If citizens fail to choose the prefix, one will be awarded automatically, according to Kathimerini newspaper.

The Personal Citizen Number is a part of the country’s effort to streamline access to public services. The identifier is integrated in the Gov.gr ecosystem, including the Gov.gr Wallet app, which allows access to administrative and digital services in Greece.

Greece also launched its digital wallet for children, an optional equivalent to the grown-ups’ Gov.gr Wallet, which can be used to access age-restricted online platforms or content.

As of August, 530,000 citizens have obtained their Personal Citizen Number. Since June, the number has been automatically added to 66,000 new ID cards.

“We’re correcting existing errors in personal records so that people can be served more easily,” says Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, secretary general for Information Systems and Digital Governance at the Ministry of Digital Governance.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | government services | Greece | identity verification | Personal Citizen Number (PCN)