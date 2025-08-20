Greek citizens under deadline to secure their digital ID

Greeks have just days to apply for their Personal Citizen Number before the government automatically issues one to every resident who has not yet registered.

Beginning September 5, anyone without a Personal Citizen Number will find it waiting in the system, ensuring that all Greek citizens share a single, unique digital identifier for dealings with public services.

The Personal Number will gradually replace existing identifiers such as the Social Security Number (AMKA), Tax Identification Number (AFM) and identity card number. Also known as the Personal Citizen Number (PCN), the new universal ID for Greek citizens launched in May as part of the country’s unified digital ID system.

Citizens can obtain their PCN immediately by visiting gov.gr, verifying their details against public registries and confirming any corrections online. Once their information is accurate, they link their Taxisnet credentials and National Contact Register (EMEP) account to validate a mobile phone number.

During registration, applicants choose two of three provided alphanumeric prefixes to append to their Taxisnet number, finalizing the creation of their Personal Number. The same process can be repeated for minor dependents. Once issued, the PCN is permanent, unique to each individual and cannot be changed.

Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, Secretary General for Information Systems and Digital Governance, urged citizens to take advantage of the straightforward, two-minute procedure ahead of the automatic rollout.

Around 530,000 citizens have proactively obtained their Personal Number, and 66,000 new ID cards already incorporate it automatically. “We’re correcting existing errors in personal records so that people can be served more easily,” Anagnostopoulos said.

Beyond the PCN, Anagnostopoulos highlighted other digital governance initiatives. The MyCoast platform, launched to empower citizens to report violations on public beaches, has logged 3,000 reports in the past two months — primarily from Eastern Attica, Halkidiki and the Cyclades.

More than 26,000 cases have been examined and corresponding fines issued. The government plans to introduce an English-language version of the MyCoast app to broaden its accessibility. Similarly, MyStreet enables Greeks nationwide to report illegal occupation of public land.

Greece is a firm proponent of digital transformation. Under the Digital Greece Strategy 2020-2025, 475 projects were begun, with 295 ongoing and 1701 digital services in gov.gr. In January 2024, Greece joined the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and is a council member among 15 other member states. The DCO says it is the world’s first standalone international organization focused on the digital economy.

Article Topics

digital ID | government services | Greece | identity management | Personal Citizen Number (PCN)