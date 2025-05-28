Greece launches Personal Citizen Number for unified digital ID system

Greece has launched its unified digital ID system with the new Personal Citizen Number (PCN).

The PCN is the new universal ID for Greek citizens across all public services, and will replace the older numbers issued by various state agencies.

Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “The new Personal Number that will be assigned to every citizen becomes the key for unlocking any transaction with the public sector.”

The PCN will be issued through the MyInfo app in the Gov.gr digital wallet, where citizens will be able to generate a part of the number, with the platform to start operating from June 3. Users will need Taxisnet credentials and a registered mobile number in the National Communication Registry to obtain their PCN via the MyInfo app.

The PCN will complement existing numbers such as the tax office registration number (AFM), the AMKA social security number and the ID number. Those who have either an AFM or AMKA, whether Greek citizen or foreign resident, will be assigned a PCN.

The personal number is unique and will not change throughout a citizen’s life. It consists of 12 characters: three alphanumeric elements, two of which can be selected, and the person’s Tax Identification Number (AFM).

Newly issued ID cards will feature the PCN, while those who have already acquired new ID cards won’t need to replace them as their PCN can be accessed digitally.

In late March, the Greek state began introducing personal identification numbers (PINs) on its physical national ID cards. The 12-digit identifiers are unique to each citizen and are used across all state services. The PIN is physically printed on ID cards and digitally embedded in chips but is not linked to biometric data. The update is aligned with the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet.

Greece also launched its digital wallet for children to use when accessing age-restricted online platforms or content. The new Kids Wallet is an optional equivalent to the grown-ups’ Gov.gr Wallet, and allows for parents to provide consent for kids to access online assets up until 15 years of age.

The Kids Wallet will store the child’s digital ID number, and link to their parent or guardian’s online tax ID credential, at least until its replacement by the new personal identification number is complete.

Greece’s digital transformation strategy

The issuance of the new unified digital ID system is part of the Greek government’s overall digital transformation strategy. Under the Digital Greece strategy 2020-2025, 475 projects were begun, with 295 ongoing, and 1701 digital services in gov.gr.

The “Digital Transformation Bible” set out guidance in the technological infrastructure of the Greek state, as it educates and trains the population on the acquisition of digital skills and how the country utilizes digital technology in all sectors of the economy and public administration.

In January 2024, Greece joined the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and is a council member among 15 other member states. The DCO says it is the world’s first standalone international organization focused on the digital economy.

The Riyadh-headquartered organization wants Global South countries to join global digital policymaking, and is in talks with the Council of Europe and the Africa Union to collaborate on an AI treaty that seeks to establish ethical principles along with practical applications.

Last year, the DCO inked an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on digital cooperation. Earlier this year, it announced several Memoranda of Understanding with the Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation (MISK), tech company HP and the Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development (AED).

