Greece launches children’s digital wallet for online age assurance

| Chris Burt
Greece launches children's digital wallet for online age assurance
 

Greece has launched its digital wallet for children to use when accessing age-restricted online platforms or content.

The new Kids Wallet is an optional equivalent to the grown-ups’ Gov.gr Wallet, and allows for parents to provide consent for kids to access online assets up until 15 years of age.

The Kids Wallet will store the child’s digital ID number, and link to their parent or guardian’s online tax ID credential, at least until its replacement by the new personal identification number is complete. Parents can approve apps and websites for their children on setup, grant permission for the Wallet to pull date of birth data from Greece’s civil registry and upload identity credentials to their child’s Wallet.

The central principle of the system is parental control, and several other features are built into the Kids Wallet, such as to set time limits for certain applications.

Greece shared the details of its plan for enforcing age assurance and presented it to the European Commission in March.

The Kids Wallet is available at kidswallet.gov.gr, as well as Apple and Google app stores.

The new age assurance policy is part of the country’s national strategy for tackling youth violence.

Other methods of age assurance adopted across Europe include France’s double-blind services and Germany’s wide range of options from facial age estimation to traditional KYC solutions to digital wallets.

