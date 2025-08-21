FB pixel

ICO ‘encouraged’ by UK police facial recognition compliance with data protection law

Data watchdog issues audit on South Wales and Gwent
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
ICO ‘encouraged’ by UK police facial recognition compliance with data protection law
 

The use of facial recognition by police in South Wales and Gwent is compliant with the UK’s data protection law, a new audit report from the country’s data watchdog has found.

Published on Wednesday, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) data protection audit examined how the two police forces govern the use of live and retrospective facial recognition software and safeguard people’s personal information.

“We are encouraged by the findings, which provide a high level of assurance that the processes and procedures currently in place at South Wales Police and Gwent Police are compliant with data protection law,” says Emily Keaney, ICO’s deputy commissioner for Regulatory Policy.

South Wales and Gwent police, however, will need to implement additional measures to comply with data protection law. This includes documenting retention periods for facial recognition accurately and consistently and reviewing policies and procedures regularly.

The audit did not focus on examining the technology and instead covered staff training, retention of personal information and Data Protection Impact Assessments.

“The forces made sure there was human oversight from trained staff to mitigate the risk of discrimination and ensure no decisions are solely automated, and a formal application process to assess the necessity and proportionality before each LFR deployment,” adds Keany.

Police pilots of Operator Initiated Facial Recognition (OIFR), an app that allows police officers to take a photo of a suspect with mobile phones and run it through a database with facial recognition from NEC, was also examined in the review.

The audits are part of the ICO’s new AI and biometrics strategy, designed to ensure facial recognition use by police is proportionate and respects rights. The strategy includes a series of audits of police forces across England and Wales who adopted facial recognition. Future audits will cover the Metropolitan Police, Essex Police and Leicestershire Police, according to Keany.

They arrive as the UK police are stepping up facial recognition rollouts.

Met police announced in July that more than 1,000 wanted criminals have been arrested using  live facial recognition since the start of 2024. The UK government is also planning to build a predictive policing project relying on its facial recognition capacities.

The increasing use of biometric matching technology has stirred plenty of controversy. Digital rights organization Big Brother Watch has recently found that UK police have been allowed to search the nation’s passport and immigration databases since at least 2020.

The audits could help alleviate public concern about the technology, according to former Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner Fraser Sampson. But more security could come from legal clarity and a unified regulation, lawmakers and experts have pointed out.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Server retrieval: is it really that bad? Dock Labs webinar looks at mDL kerfuffle

Some of the momentum mDLs accrued through the early part of 2025 has been derailed by the issue of server…

 

South Korea’s non-compliant digital id called into question

South Korea’s digital ID system has one major flaw, according to a Korean technology writer. Choi Youn-jin, a columnist with…

 

Trulioo partners with payment platform Worldpay to offer Know Your Agent to merchants

AI agents may not be booking our holidays or filling our online shopping carts yet, but digital ID companies such…

 

Acre Security introduces unified biometric credentials for US college campuses

The University of Virginia, George Mason, and Rockhurst are now among the first major U.S. campuses to unify physical, mobile,…

 

A quick fix on UK digital identity will do more harm than good

By David Rennie, Chief Trust Officer at Orchestrating Identity Here we go again. Revitalising an idea that dates back to Tony…

 

Biometric passports now valid for US Login.gov remote identity proofing

America’s GSA has added biometric passports to its ID documents supported for remote identity verification on the government’s single sign-on…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events