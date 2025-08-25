Malawi Electoral Commission receives Smartmatic biometric kits

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has received thousands of biometric kits from Smartmatic as the country prepares for general elections next month, but there are concerns about the procurement process for the contract award.

According to local reports, a consignment of 6,450 of Biometric Voter Verification and Identification kits (BVVI) was received at the Kamuzu International airport in the capital Lilongwe on August 1, while another batch was delivered on August 22. This adds up to the 2,000 kits which were delivered towards the end of July.

In total, Smartmatic is delivering 15,200 devices to support the Southeastern African country in its efforts to organize transparent elections. Some of the devices earlier delivered were used for biometric voter registration.

The most recent kits were received by a delegation that included MEC and government officials, as well as representatives of some political parties, independent candidates and civil society organizations.

The biometric devices will be used for voter verification and identification on polling day in a move that is expected to boost the credibility of the electoral process, according to Africa Brief.

In the past, Malawi is said to have been bedevilled by problems related to ghost voters and voter ID theft, making it possible for individuals to vote multiple times.

When a consignment of the kits arrived in the country early this month, MEC Commissioner, Richard Chapweteka, was quoted as saying: “The devices will allow us to verify that someone is who they say they are. If someone tries to use another person’s voter certificate, the machine will catch it — because fingerprints can’t lie.”

He explained that the BVVI system will complement manual voter registers which shall be made available at polling stations for manual checks.

“Both systems will work together,” he stated, adding that “no one will override the other.”

Former MEC head, Smartmatic decry misinformation about BVVI procurement

The delivery of BVVI kits comes at a time when alleged misinformation regarding the Elections Management System (EMS) supplied by Smartmatic is circulating.

In a statement published to Nyasa Times in May, a former MEC Commissioner Anthony Mukumbwa, spoke on the issues.

There have been claims that the process to award the BVVI contract to Smartmatic was characterized by irregularities, but Mukumbwa says it was one of “the most transparent and consultative” procurement processes he had ever seen.

Some opposition party leaders have also called for an audit of the devices used for voter registration in order to avoid tampering, while others say the system should be abandoned altogether.

In his argument, Mukumbwa said the procurement decision was not made in isolation but involved “key electoral stakeholders” such as political parties and civil society organizations.

“Smartmatic system demonstrations were made, questions were asked, and answers were given. No objections were raised at the time,” the former MEC official said, adding that the election agency also made study tours to a number of countries to understand how their own systems work.

“Anyone questioning the legitimacy of the procurement should first understand how public procurement works — and compare it with what MEC did. These decisions weren’t taken lightly or behind closed doors,” he added.

The contract was also reviewed and approved by the country’s oversight institutions, including the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority and the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Smartmatic Integrated Communications Director Samira Saba told Biometric Update in an email.

Saba points out that Anthony Banbury, President of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, has warned, “disinformation has become the single biggest threat to electoral integrity.”

Mukumbwa also explained how the Smartmatic system works, noting that all concerns about rigging through it are “baseless” as it is instead meant to enhance security and trust in Malawi’s electoral system.

“We recognize that concerns often arise when new election technology is introduced. However, after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) repeatedly explained the safeguards built into the devices — as well as the transparent, lawful procurement process — concerns initially expressed by political parties have eased, and disinformation about this technology has steadily declined. It is also important to note that digital transformation is a cornerstone of Malawi’s National Digitalization Strategy 2023–2028. Modernizing elections is not optional — it is a national mandate. This new technology enhances efficiency, accuracy, and transparency throughout the electoral process,” Saba says.

“Although new to Malawi, our solutions have already strengthened election integrity in countries such as Argentina, Honduras, Albania, Kenya, and Zambia. We are confident the same benefits will be achieved in Malawi, supporting transparency and reinforcing public trust in the democratic process.

“Smartmatic is a global company with more than two decades of experience delivering secure, transparent election solutions across all continents. Our technology has been validated by independent certifying bodies in the U.S. and internationally, and positively assessed by respected organizations including the Carter Center, the United Nations, the Organization of American States, and the European Union.”

