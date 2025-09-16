Aviation economist warns of EES disruption as countries announce rollouts

Long wait times and traffic disruptions remain a concern, especially at airports that have to deal with more complexities.

Airports in Athens, Bucharest and Milan Malpensa will be the most susceptible to disruption when the EES finally kicks in, according to aviation economist Oliver Ranson. Among the top ten are also airports in Berlin, Vienna and Amsterdam.

“It takes a surprisingly short time for an airport, which is normally working very well indeed, to completely collapse,” he says.

Even the best-run airports may encounter difficulties, Ranson told the Independent Travel Podcast. Airport terminals, arrivals halls and IT systems are designed to allow the flow of people at a predictable rate. Although some queues are expected, they normally dissipate.

“The problem is that when things do start to go wrong and when new systems like the Entry-Exit system are introduced, unexpected niggles can make the overall arrivals process get very gnarly very quickly,” he says.

Some flights may have to be diverted or cancelled because airports will not be able to accommodate them, he adds.

Another reason for the last EES delay was the lack of stability and functionality of the EES central computer system, overseen by eu-LISA. In August, Idemia Public Security and Sopra Steria announced they had successfully launched the eu-LISA shared Biometric Matching System (sBMS) for storing and comparing fingerprints and face biometrics, which will be connected with the EES when it kicks off.

After several delays in launching the EES, the European Commission announced this year that the system will be introduced gradually between October 12th, 2025 and April 9, 2026. All EU countries should reach full registration, including biometric data, of all individuals in the EES by the end of the six-month period.

The introduction of the Schengen-wide system, which digitally records the entry and exit of third-country nationals, was postponed in November last year after requests from several member states, including Germany. The countries warned that the time for testing the system was too short and that they would be facing long queues at border controls.

Germany, Portugal confirm October 12 launches

Germany has announced the gradual introduction of the European Entry and Exit System (EES) starting from October 12th.

The biometric border registration scheme will be launched at Düsseldorf Airport, followed by airports at Frankfurt am Main and Munich. Other airports and seaports will be gradually connected to the system.

Portugal has confirmed its implementation will begin on October 12, though an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not identify at which airport. Authorities in the country have noted the need for an “adaptation period” ahead of the EES launch. Spanish authorities have said that the Region of Murcia’s International Airport is finalizing its EES integration.

French airports stick with Parafe border gates

Parafe passport e-gates from Thales’ Digital Identity and Security (DIS), which have been running in French airports since 2009, will remain in operation even after the introduction of the EES in October.

Eligible travelers from third countries will be able to pass through e-gates, the French Interior Ministry has confirmed. However, non-Schengen nationals on long-stay residency permits in France will no longer be able to use the Parafe gates once the EES starts working.

“We are aware of the implications of this measure and the government is working towards allowing these individuals to use an automated route through passport control,” the Ministry told Connexion France.

The Parafe (Automated Fast Track Crossing at External Borders) system is also available at Eurostar and Eurotunnel terminals.

