Idemia, Sopra Steria say biometric matching system ready for EES launch

The launch of eu-LISA shared Biometric Matching System (sBMS) to live production has been declared successful by Idemia Public Security and Sopra Steria.

As the EU’s new central biometric matching system for storing and comparing fingerprints and face biometrics, the sBMS was launched together with eu-LISA’s Visa Information System (VIS) to facilitate checks at the bloc’s external borders. It will also be connected with the European Entry/Exit System (EES) on its launch, which is currently expected to roll out between mid-October this year and mid-April, 2026.

Eu-Lisa announced the launch of sBMS in May, nearly five years after Idemia and Sopra Steria were awarded the contract.

Idemia Public Security was chosen to ensure accuracy and fast response times for what will soon be one of the largest biometric databases in the world, according to the announcement. Idemia says the project benefited from its experience in the travel and transport industry and with identity verification in high-risk environments.

“We are excited to partner with eu-LISA and advance our mission of enabling secure, seamless, and personalized digital passenger journeys for travelers across the world,” says Idemia Public Security SVP of Travel and Transport Tim Ferris. “With our work to design and implement the sBMS, Europe will manage one of the largest biometric systems in the world. This is another example of how Idemia’s technology can make the world a safer place more than ever before, and we’re proud to play a critical role in this journey.”

Sopra Steria has faced criticism after an audit by the European Data Protection Supervisor found numerous high-severity security vulnerabilities in the Schengen Information System (SIS), which feeds biometric data on illegal immigrants and suspected criminals to the sBMS.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | border security | Entry/Exit System (EES) | eu-LISA | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security | Shared Biometric Matching Service (sBMS) | Sopra Steria