FB pixel

Idemia, Sopra Steria say biometric matching system ready for EES launch

Tout critical role and experience
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
Idemia, Sopra Steria say biometric matching system ready for EES launch
 

The launch of eu-LISA shared Biometric Matching System (sBMS) to live production has been declared successful by Idemia Public Security and Sopra Steria.

As the EU’s new central biometric matching system for storing and comparing fingerprints and face biometrics, the sBMS was launched together with eu-LISA’s Visa Information System (VIS) to facilitate checks at the bloc’s external borders. It will also be connected with the European Entry/Exit System (EES) on its launch, which is currently expected to roll out between mid-October this year and mid-April, 2026.

Eu-Lisa announced the launch of sBMS in May, nearly five years after Idemia and Sopra Steria were awarded the contract.

Idemia Public Security was chosen to ensure accuracy and fast response times for what will soon be one of the largest biometric databases in the world, according to the announcement. Idemia says the project benefited from its experience in the travel and transport industry and with identity verification in high-risk environments.

“We are excited to partner with eu-LISA and advance our mission of enabling secure, seamless, and personalized digital passenger journeys for travelers across the world,” says Idemia Public Security SVP of Travel and Transport Tim Ferris. “With our work to design and implement the sBMS, Europe will manage one of the largest biometric systems in the world. This is another example of how Idemia’s technology can make the world a safer place more than ever before, and we’re proud to play a critical role in this journey.”

Sopra Steria has faced criticism after an audit by the European Data Protection Supervisor found numerous high-severity security vulnerabilities in the Schengen Information System (SIS), which feeds biometric data on illegal immigrants and suspected criminals to the sBMS.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

German police union calls for introducing facial recognition as Bundesliga kicks off

As the German Bundesliga football competition kicked off last Friday, the German police trade union called for increased use of…

 

Fairness in facial recognition hinges on mix of factors, including cultural norms

A new research paper looks at the contentious issue of demographic fairness – or bias – in facial recognition systems….

 

3 new deals for Amadeus include digitalizing travel ID documents for Malaysian

An established airline is adopting digital ID and biometric technologies from Amadeus to improve its traveler journeys through the airport,…

 

Nigeria must issue 59M digital IDs in 18 months to meet World Bank target

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) must make sure it issues at least 59 million National Identification Numbers (NINs) by…

 

Police claims on live facial recognition bias not supported by facts: UK professor

Police in London have made 140 arrests during the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend, with 13 individuals apprehended after…

 

Scottish police confirm live facial recognition plans

Police in Scotland have confirmed their decision to use live facial recognition (LFR), nearly 10 years after the technology was…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events