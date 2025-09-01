Benin boosts digital inclusion, govt service access with cooperation deals

Benin’s Information and Digital Systems Agency (ASIN) has signed up to three cooperation agreements which are aimed at strengthening the country’s digital transformation journey and enhance digital inclusion and facilitate access to public services.

The deals were signed during the 5th edition of the Cyber Africa Forum which took place in the country’s capital, Cotonou.

ASIN’s Director General, Marc-André Loko, put pen to paper on the deals with the Institute for Inclusive Digital Africa (IIDiA), Quality Corporate Sarl, and Orbus Digital Services.

According to an ASIN announcement, the deal is generally aimed at ramping up the country’s technological and public service delivery capacity in various ways, namely through enhanced access to inclusive digital services, expansion of trusted digital services such as through a digital ID and electronic signature systems, as well as drive innovation and public-private sector collaboration.

The first agreement, specifically, will see ASIN rely on IIDiA’s expertise to modernize the country’s information systems with the overall goal of boosting the digital agency’s operational reach, support its efforts in building inclusive digital infrastructure, and accompany public policy development in digital governance.

With Quality Corporate Sarl, the digital systems agency says it hopes to get assistance in its efforts to expand services like electronic signatures, seals, and digital identity; ensure compliance with international cybersecurity and governance standards, and put in place certified training programs, pilot projects, and awareness campaigns.

As part of the third deal, ASIN will integrate Orbus Digital Services software into its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to carry on with the digitization of public services in a national digital government implementation push, exchange technical expertise and conduct joint trainings, improve access to trusted services across public and private sectors, as well as make digital transformation palpable across several areas including health, justice, education, and finance

Speaking at the event, Loko was quoted as saying that “these partnerships reflect our ambition to make Benin a regional leader in trusted digital services, interoperability of critical infrastructure, and tangible sectoral impact.”

During the 5th Cyber Africa Forum, Benin also released its maiden cybersecurity report covering the period 2021-2024.

The report revealed several vulnerabilities in the country’s cybersecurity architecture, and recommended fixes, especially as the West African nation in accelerating its digital transformation agenda. Several gaps were identified in the country’s digital systems and platforms.

Benin is in the process of implementing inclusive DPI using Estonia’s X-Road model. ASIN officials shared this experience in a webinar in June.

The country is also looking forward to launching a mobile wallet to make its digital ID system more inclusive.

