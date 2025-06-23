UAE Pass streamlines access to over 5k digital services as transactions surge

The Cabinet of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met recently to review the use of the country’s digital ID platform, dubbed UAE Pass, by millions of people to access thousands of public and private sector services digitally.

The government said in a post on X that since the digital ID was introduced, more than 11 million people now use it for various purposes, making it a part and parcel of daily transactions.

To date, more than 322 service providers from the private and public sectors have integrated the system to deliver seamless and comprehensive services, the cabinet reported, adding that over 20 million verified digital documents have also been added to the digital ID wallet.

Moreover, the platform has also recorded over 600 million logins into public and private services, while a total of over 2.6 billion digital transactions have been carried out among different institutions which have integrated their services.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, who chaired the meeting, appreciated the ongoing digital transformation progress, saying “thanks and appreciation go to the team behind this outstanding national ecosystem,” as quoted by the Emirates News Agency.

Among the many uses of the UAE Pass, Gulf News reports, is the fact that it can now be used to access more than 5,000 public and private sector services including signing and validating documents and requesting official documentation from the government in digital format.

This can be done in a secure and convenient manner via a single login, allowing citizens, legal residents and temporary visitors to have access to a wide range of services with one verified account and without having to visit any physical government office. This is thanks to a rapid facial recognition system that identifies a user when logging in in a process that lasts only a few minutes.

Web authentication for the UAE Pass was introduced last year in an upgrade that also included high security features.

With the UAE Pass, users can have access to access to several government platforms such as websites, applications and services right on their smartphone, and can also share personal documents and identity credentials such as the Emirati ID.

To register for the UAE Pass, potential users need to download the app on their smartphone, agree to the terms and conditions, scan their Emirati ID or passport for the case of visitors, verify the details, create a security PIN, conduct face verification, set a passport to close the process.

Thanks to the UAE Pass, willing users also have easy access to eToro, a platform for trading and investment thanks to easy onboarding, according to Arabian Business.

This digital public infrastructure has enabled the UAE to attain a high level of government and business efficiency, which is among the factors that enabled the country to be listed 5th on the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.

The UAE says it is set to introduce a new system of biometric verification that would eliminate the need for physical IDs.

