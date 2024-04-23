UAE Pass gets security enhancement, new uses as digital ID adoption soars

Users of the United Arab Emirates’ official digital ID (UAE Pass) have been told how to make us of a new security feature introduced early this year for web authentication when visiting websites using the ID. This comes as authorities have reported a rise in the number of UAE Pass issuance in the last couple of months, as well as the linking of new services and uses to the mobile ID application such as eSIM activation and real estate ownership deeds.

How the web authentication works

According to an explainer by Gulf News, the web authentication process for UAE Pass logins requires confirming an authentication request number with the UAE Pass app on a mobile phone.

Once an authentication code generated from the web has been accepted using the app, a facial recognition process is then required to confirm the identity of the person logging into that given website.

The process for logging into an app using UAE Pass, meanwhile, remains the same, the article notes, citing the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) which has also explained that the web authentication code system is a seamless process that guarantees high level accuracy and security.

In February, authorities said over 7.2 million people were already using the digital ID to access various services.

Virgin Mobile eSIM activation

Users of Virgin Mobile network in the United Arab Emirates can now activate their eSIMs using the UAE Pass, per Arabian Business.

To do this, they need to download the Virgin Mobile app, choose a number and plan, then confirm their identity using UAE pass to get the SIM card installed and activated on their phone in just minutes.

The move, which has been hailed as a first for the country’s telecommunications industry, will facilitate the way users acquire SIM cards, which eliminates having to visit physical stores. The novelty is also said to be environmentally friendly.

UAE Pass needed for deeds

The country’s Real Estate Registration Directorate has also announced a novelty that its department in Sharjah will henceforth provide ownership and usufruct deeds service of all types via the UAE Pass wallet.

According to the Emirates News Agency, users can download these various real estate deeds from the digital ID application using their mobile phones.

It is part of the UAE government’s digital transformation plans and its quest to facilitate access to public services for citizens, says Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, director-general of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

Al-Shamsi said their objective is to “provide an easy and smooth experience for customers while they use our services,” in a way that they can “complete their transactions efficiently, quickly, and effectively, which supports the strategic directions of the Department by providing all the services in accordance with the best global practices.”

Last year, the country made the UAE Pass a compulsory digital ID for access to industrial sector services.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | Emirates ID | facial authentication | identity verification | mobile app | UAE | UAE Pass