Moldova starts work on EUDI Wallet pilots through WE BUILD consortium

The WE BUILD consortium is kicking off work on the second round of European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet pilots and with it, so is Moldova.

The Eastern European country joined the WE BUILD consortium in March as one of the few non-EU countries already featuring its own national identity wallet. Last year, the EU candidate joined the Digital Europe Programme, allowing it to tap its 7 billion euro (US$8.2 billion) budget for digital transformation.

“Through our participation in the WE BUILD consortium, we are aligning Moldova’s digital identity ecosystem with the highest European standards and giving our citizens, businesses, and diaspora a seamless experience in accessing services across borders,” says Nicoleta Colomeet, director of Moldovan eGovernance Agency (AGE).

The agency is developing a digital identity wallet prototype in the national public services app EVO, which has issued over 200,000 documents since its launch in June last year. It is also transforming the EVO Sign authentication into a full-fledged electronic signature.

More recently, Moldova tested issuing driving licenses according to the ISO 18013 standard and validated the document using the EU demonstration validation tool, according to its announcement.

Moldova is planning to digitize all government-to-citizen (G2C) and government-to-business (G2B) services by 2030. The country has enlisted the help of Estonian software company Cybernetica to align its digital ID regulation with the EUDI Wallet.

The WE BUILD consortium launched its work on the second round of Large-Scale Pilot Projects (LSP) in Amsterdam last Thursday.

More than 200 partners, including Veridas, Raidiam, Izertis and Youverse, have joined the consortium, which will work on cross-border verification of identities and business data and integrating the wallet with both private and public ecosystems. WE BUILD will be testing 13 use cases, including cross-border trade, financial services, and digital public administration.

