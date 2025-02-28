Veridas joins WE BUILD as Indicio, Vidos pitch EUDI Wallet business benefits

Veridas is the latest in a steady parade of developers joining the WE BUILD consortium to participate in the second phase of the large-scale pilots for the EU Digital Identity Wallet.

WE BUILD is addressing 13 strategic use cases, and Veridas will contribute its technology to enabling payments through one-time identity proofing (OTIP). Veridas says OTIP will facilitate secure digital transactions by addressing identity and age verification for purchases of age-restricted products and easier access to senior citizen’s benefits.

There are now nearly 200 partners of WE BUILD, including EU member states, public entities, and digital identity technology providers like Raidiam, Izertis and Youverse.

Decentralized ID, digital wallets and businesses

Indicio makes the case for decentralized digital identity, delivered through the EUDI Wallet, as a way for businesses to realize cost savings and better customer experiences.

Indicio compares the potential of EUDI Wallets for businesses to how the government of British Columbia, Canada uses verifiable credentials to establish “digital trust” more efficiently, with less paperwork.

Interactions with governments can be carried out without using a login and password, and credentials issued by the government to the business can be paperless and tamper-proof. The business can interact with customers without storing their personal data, simplifying compliance and enhancing user privacy, while also cutting fraud.

“Remember, if you can trust the identity and the data presented from a Verifiable Credential, you can immediately act on the data,” writes Indicio Co-founder and VP of Communications and Governance Trevor Butterworth in a post on the company’s website. “Seamless authentication and seamless payments create trust networks that eliminate the need for intermediaries and enable you to scale business in a way that current technology can not.”

Enterprise decentralized digital identity provider Vidos reviews the lessons from the EUDI Wallet pilots as part of the context for its advice on integrating EUDI Wallets ahead of the planned 2026 rollout.

The blog post includes a model plan, beginning with assessing readiness and proceeding through a half-dozen steps to launch and promotion.

