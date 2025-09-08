Navigating the new frontier: How advanced technologies secure Canadian financial services

By Willis Morettin, President and Managing Director of Giesecke+Devrient

The Canadian financial services industry is at a critical juncture, facing a fraud landscape that is more complex and dynamic than ever before. The numbers tell a stark story, as fraud losses climbed to over $638 million in 2024, which is a testament to the effectiveness of these modern attacks. This figure, however, is likely only the tip of the iceberg, as it’s estimated that only 5-10 percent of all fraud incidents are ever reported.

The core of this challenge lies in the evolution of fraud itself. While previous generations of fraudsters focused on technical exploits like data breaches and card skimming, today’s attackers are masters of social engineering. They are no longer just breaking down doors; they are charming their way in, often with the help of powerful new tools and resources. This pervasive threat has financial institutions and consumers alike searching for a more robust defense.

The rise of AI-enhanced social engineering

The modern fraudster’s toolkit is an indication to the power of technology. Chief among these new tools is artificial intelligence (AI), which has fundamentally changed the game.

Attackers are using large language models to craft highly convincing phishing emails and messages, making it nearly impossible for individuals to distinguish a genuine communication from a fraudulent one. These messages are often personalized, well-written, and appear to come from legitimate sources, significantly increasing their success rate.

Furthermore, the rise of deepfake technology has added a new layer of threat for Canadian financial institutions, allowing fraudsters to create realistic voice or video impersonations of trusted individuals. This makes scam calls and video conferences a potent weapon, capable of manipulating victims into revealing sensitive information or authorizing fraudulent transactions.

The result is a growing problem where the human element becomes the weakest link in the security chain, and fraudsters are exploiting this to devastating effect.

The imperative to move beyond traditional security

In this environment, financial institutions are realizing that the old ways of doing things are no longer enough. The traditional focus on securing transactions after they’ve been initiated needs to be replaced with a proactive, multi-layered approach that prevents fraud before it occurs.

This requires a move beyond traditional card security and the implementation of a new suite of solutions that can adapt to the evolving threat landscape. The fight against fraud is no longer about simply verifying a password, one-time-password (OTO), or security question and answer; it’s about authenticating the individual, understanding their behaviour, and securing the entire digital journey.

Biometric and passwordless authentication

One of the most promising areas of innovation is the move toward biometric and password less authentication.

Passwords have long been a security vulnerability, prone to theft and misuse. Modern solutions leverage FIDO standards to enable secure, password less logins using biometric data like fingerprints or facial recognition.

Not only does this provide a more secure method of authentication that is virtually immune to phishing, but it also significantly improves the user experience by eliminating the friction of remembering complex passwords. This shift offers a powerful defense against account takeovers, as biometric data is inherently more difficult for fraudsters to steal or replicate.

Hardening onboarding and registration

Beyond authentication, Canadian financial institutions are also hardening their initial touchpoints with customers. Fraudsters often target the onboarding and registration processes, using phishing to trick new customers into giving up registration codes or personal information.

By implementing phishing-resistant protocols during these critical stages, banks can create a more secure foundation for the customer relationship from the very beginning. This includes robust identity verification processes and multi-factor authentication methods that are not susceptible to social engineering, ensuring that only legitimate customers can open accounts and access services.

The power of behavioral analytics

Another powerful weapon in this new battle is behavioral analytics. This technology analyzes a user’s normal behavior—from their keystrokes and mouse movements to the time and location of their transactions—to create a unique profile.

When a transaction or activity deviates from this established pattern, the system can flag it for further scrutiny or block it entirely. This is particularly effective against account takeovers and other forms of social engineering, as it can detect anomalous behavior that might otherwise go unnoticed by traditional rule-based fraud detection systems. For example, if a user suddenly attempts a large international transfer from a new device in a different country, the system can automatically flag it as suspicious.

The need for secure information sharing

Finally, the fight against fraud can no longer be a solitary one. Fraudsters collaborate seamlessly, sharing tools, data, and techniques across the globe. To keep pace, financial institutions must also find ways to collaborate securely. The key to this is the adoption of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs).

These tools, such as secure multi-party computation and federated learning, allow Canadian banks to share and analyze encrypted fraud data without ever revealing sensitive customer information. This enables a collective, data-driven approach to fraud detection, allowing the sector to identify and combat complex fraud schemes that would be invisible to any single institution. By fostering this secure collaboration, the Canadian financial sector can create a more resilient ecosystem that is greater than the sum of its parts.

The future of fraud prevention in Canadian financial services is not about a single technology, but about a holistic, proactive strategy. By embracing advanced solutions like biometric authentication, behavioral analytics, and privacy-enhancing technologies, financial institutions can move beyond a reactive stance and build a secure digital environment that is robust enough to withstand the threats of tomorrow. This shift is not just about protecting profits; it’s about maintaining customer trust, ensuring financial stability, and securing the digital future for all Canadians.

