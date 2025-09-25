Russia’s state-backed WeChat copy launches digital ID

Russian state-backed ‘super app’ Max has launched a test version of its digital identity feature, designed to allow users to prove their age and identity and use digital documents the same way as physical ones.

The messenger app, created by Russian tech firm VKontakte, is designed to emulate China’s WeChat, combining digital IDs with messaging, money transfers, government and private services, e-signatures and social media functions.

The pilot phase of the digital ID was introduced by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media last week, newspaper Izvestia reports.

Users over the age of 18 can create a digital ID by connecting to the county’s government services platform Gosuslugi and verifying their identity by using biometric data from the government’s Unified Biometric System (UBS). Those who do not have biometric data registered in the UBS can opt to use their passport to create the ID. Users are then asked to take a selfie to verify their identity.

Once the ID is stored on their phones, users will be able to display it by using a dynamic QR code. For now, users can show the app to verify their age at Magnit retail stores in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar.

Once the pilot phase is completed, the Max app plans to turn the ID into a more useful tool.

Over the past months, the platform has integrated with the Goskey application (GosKlyuch) for signing electronic documents, the Sferum educational platform and the Telega.in advertising marketplace.

Government agencies will receive verified accounts within the platform, while businesses will be able to serve users with mini-applications and chatbots. Max users will be able to pay fines and taxes, make doctor appointments, order taxis and delivery. The company has also opened the app’s channels to creators.

The platform is heavily promoted by Moscow, which has mandated that all new smartphones sold in Russia come with Max pre-installed starting from September 1st.

The government’s involvement, however, is also fueling suspicions of surveillance. According to its policies, the app may share user information with government agencies. VKontakte has an extensive history of collaboration with the Russian authorities.

The introduction of the app comes as Russia attempts to introduce more control over information in its online sphere. In August, the country effectively blocked Max’s main competition, WhatsApp and Telegram, claiming that the foreign-owned messaging apps are being used for fraud and terrorism. WhatsApp’s owner, Meta, was labelled an extremist organisation by Moscow in 2022.

Despite this, WhatsApp and Telegram remained leaders in August, reaching 82.1 million and 68 million daily users, respectively. The Max app, on the other hand, saw 7 million daily visits during the month, according to data from research company Mediascope.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital ID | identity verification | Max | Russia | social media | super app | Unified Biometrics System