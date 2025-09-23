UN agencies unveil blockchain breakthrough in global pension digital ID verification

The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) and the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) have released a white paper detailing a new step in digital identity with the successful deployment of the blockchain-based Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE).

The publication “Transforming Public Digital Identity: A Blockchain Case in Action from the UN System” showcases how the DCE has modernized pension verification for more than 70,000 UNJSPF beneficiaries in 190 countries.

Developed through a strategic partnership between UNJSPF and UNICC, the solution replaces a decades-old paper-based process with a secure, inclusive digital system powered by blockchain, biometrics, AI, and geo-location technologies.

The impact has been significant. According to the report, the DCE has led to a 40 percent reduction in paper processing, a 95 percent drop in archiving costs, a 76.5 percent cut in overtime expenses, and a near-perfect 99.96 percent retention rate among digital users. These results align with the UN’s broader push toward digital transformation and operational efficiency.

The white paper introduces the DCE Consortium Initiative: a scalable model designed to offer DCE-as-a-Service to other UN agencies and international organizations. The initiative promotes shared governance, cost recovery, and digital collaboration in support of global frameworks like the UN’s Global Digital Compact and the Pact for the Future.

The publication is the result of a collaborative effort involving UNJSPF, UNICC, and academic experts. It is the culmination of a UNJSPF face biometric pilot in partnership with the ICC to automate the pension process by optimizing identity verification from five years ago.

The United Nations is also engaged in expanding its UN Digital ID, which was “pitched by staff for staff.” Since the United Nations is a large and sprawling entity with more than 30 organizations, a shared identity framework was pitched to improve efficiency and data interoperability.

The UN Digital ID pitch was submitted during the “Reimagine the UN Together Challenge” in 2020. Then-World Food Programme team leader Massimiliano Merelli unveiled a proposal for a system-wide digital identity in a three-minute presentation. Merelli is now UN Digital ID Programme Director.

The UN Digital ID is a portable and interoperable system that works across organizations. It integrates blockchain, biometrics, and mobile-first design, allowing UN staff the ability to manage and share their verified personal data. Sponsored by the High-Level Committee on Management (HLCM), the initiative evolved into a fully chartered program.

The goal is to expand the UN Digital ID across the entire UN system, a “truly borderless digital ecosystem for a global workforce.”

