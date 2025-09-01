US immigration crackdown spurs wave of digital resistance

The digital battlefield in America’s immigration enforcement landscape is escalating. In mid‑2025, Netherlands‑based activist Dominick Skinner launched ICE List to publish names, social media links, and photos of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Skinner called it an “accountability project.” In a few short months, the platform has swelled from about 50 profiles to over 200 ICE personnel exposed. Thousands of tips pour in daily, often from anonymous sources or insiders, fueling rapid expansion.

Skinner isn’t alone. Inspired individuals and networks across the country have embraced grassroots tools. Sherman Austin, a California engineer, raised nearly $25,000 for Stop ICE Raids Alerts, which turns user-submitted photos or videos into instant text updates. “Ice agents appear to be staying at a Four Points Sheraton in Rancho Cucamonga,” read one.

The messages sparked immediate calls to “make noise,” or “no sleep for ICE.” Meanwhile, Boston’s LUCE Immigrant Justice Network fields tips on Nextdoor and dispatches volunteers to assist undocumented individuals or document enforcement activity.

Federal authorities have taken notice. Attorney General Pam Bondi warned the creator of ICEBlock, an app that maps sightings of ICE agents, to “watch out,” alleging it broadcasts law enforcement locations to criminals. In retaliation, website hosting for ICE List was dropped by Bluehost after two weeks. Skinner relaunches his site every time it goes offline.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s deportation machinery is surging. TRAC data shows that as of July 27, ICE held nearly 57,000 people in detention. A striking 71 percent of them had no criminal conviction. The use of ankle monitors, especially in Chicago and Washington, D.C., is rising, part of a broader shift toward tighter surveillance.

At the same time, ICE’s own use of AI is ramping up. A new $30 million deal with Palantir is supposed to deliver prototype software called ImmigrationOS this month, intended to help ICE identify, track, and deport individuals. The system continues through 2027, raising deep concerns about due process and surveillance reach.

According to Amnesty International, through Palantir’s ImmigrationOS and Babel Street’s Babel X, ICE is deploying AI to monitor migrants, especially under programs like “Catch and Revoke,” which revokes visas based on social media and other data cues.

Such tools synthesize data from government and private sources to assign threat assessments and sentiment scores, particularly targeting international students and marginalized communities.

As both sides saturate the digital and real-world environments with surveillance tools and countermeasures, activists have now turned AI against ICE agents themselves.

Skinner’s ICE List project uses machine learning to reconstruct masked faces in footage if 35 percent or more of a face is visible, and volunteers cross-check resulting synthetic images via reverse image search tools like PimEyes to identify agents.

Of these AI-enabled identifications, Skinner acknowledges roughly 60 percent are incorrect, but believes “public accountability” overshadow concerns over errors or risk.

ICE officials claim masking is essential for agent safety, citing threats from transnational gangs and mounting assaults. Agents have taken to wearing masks and adopting countersurveillance tactics after learning that their identities may be exposed during raids.

One Boston‑based official said protesters yelled warnings to immigrants and even slashed a tire during a courthouse arrest, forcing agents to abandon a pending operation.

The neuroscience of technology and anonymity is fueling legislation. Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act which aims to criminalize publishing a federal officer’s name with intent to obstruct enforcement.

Conversely, Senator Cory Booker and New York lawmakers propose the VISIBLE Act, requiring ICE agents to remove masks and wear clear identification. Critics of masking legislation argue it may compromise investigations, especially against undercover operations or transnational crime threats.

Ultimately, this digital clash pits two forces: ICE’s increasing reliance on AI-driven surveillance for enforcement, including Palantir’s data integration and Babel X’s sentiment scanning, and activists wielding the same tools to identify agents, map operations, and broadcast their presence.

On one hand, the government’s deportation strategy has grown to unprecedented levels. In July alone, deportation flights reached a record high of 1,214, many cloaked with dummy call signs or hidden tail numbers. Activists compensating by setting up tarmac cameras and open-source tracking represent a broader pushback against opaque federal actions.

On the other hand, while agencies train and equip under secrecy, activists frame exposure and transparency as the only recourse for oppressed populations. The ICE List, Stop ICE Alerts, ICEBlock, ICE Tea Watch, and related campaigns present themselves as defenders of human rights; ICE decries them as hazards to officer safety and effective law enforcement.

Courts and Congress have yet to catch up, offering only partial protections or modest bills.

The broader question now is not just about ethics or legality, but about the future of surveillance and resistance. If both sides can be tracked, mapped, and unmasked, what does accountability look like? While ICE increases its grip using AI platforms like ImmigrationOS, activists turn that same tech into a tool for citizen oversight.

