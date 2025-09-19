Zambia’s digital govt efforts yield fruits as GWAN initiative reaches rural areas

The Government Wide Area Network (GWAN) project launched by the Zambian government early this year, through the Smart Zambia Initiative, is reportedly strengthening the country’s digital government push.

GWAN, which is part of the Digital Zambia Acceleration Project (DZAP) funded by the World Bank, seeks to enhance digital service delivery and trigger a shift away from the longstanding analogue and paper-based way of accessing services from government institutions.

The government recently started a pilot of the GWAN in Luapula Province, a predominantly rural area of the country, TechAfrica News reports.

The GWAN system is introducing novelties including a biometric system which has proven useful in eliminating duplication of data records and other costly administrative errors.

The initiative has also brought about smart systems which are helping local people easily access health services, and farmers to receive inputs in a timely manner, thereby increasing their productivity.

As pilots continue in rural communities of the country, the government has stated its plans to extend the full service to all 116 local authorities to facilitate communication and collaboration among connected government agencies, the outlet writes in another report.

Recently, Smart Zambia announced some major achievements recorded following the rollout of the GWAN. These include, among other things, the Constituency Development Fund Management Information System to enhance transparency and accountability in public services, a Cash for Work Management Information System to optimize a temporary employment management program, and the establishment of a village e-Register system.

In a bid to support the project, some ICT equipment was recently also handed to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for onward distribution to the districts.

The GWAN initiative aligns with the broader objectives of Zambia’s digital transformation project, whose major aim is to transform governance, facilitate the delivery of public services, and improve the wellbeing of citizens.

As the country advances its digital transformation agenda, digital security remains a priority. As such, the government has been leading an awareness campaign against digital fraud.

This comes in the wake of statistics showing that about 80 percent of Zambians suffered one form of digital fraud in 2024, a majority of which were mobile money scams.

The ongoing campaign involves government agencies, telecom service providers, as well as providers of digital financial services.

There are also plans to disseminate the digital fraud awareness campaign messages through mass media platforms, in what has been described as a continuous initiative to ensure the safety and security of digital Zambia.

