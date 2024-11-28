Mercosur nations launch cross-border digital ID initiative

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Inter-American Network on Digital Government (GEALC Network) have launched an initiative that enables citizens of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay to use their national digital IDs for government services across these countries.

The Mercosur Digital Citizen program will first be implemented between Brazil and Uruguay, with plans to expand further.

Over half of Brazil’s population now stores the country’s digital ID (CNH) on their smartphones, with 43 percent using facial biometrics on their devices to access digital services.

The project represents a step in facilitating cross-border access to public services, reducing administrative barriers, and fostering regional integration. According to both companies, it builds on decades of collaboration, including mutual recognition of digital signatures, legal frameworks, and technical interoperability agreements.

Currently, Brazil and Uruguay have integrated 39 services under this framework. For instance, Brazilian citizens can now use their GOV.BR digital ID to access services on Uruguayan government platforms. Other countries, such as Bolivia and Chile, are exploring participation in the initiative.

In a nutshell, the program simplifies access to government processes, such as applying for licenses and certifications. For example, Brazilian exporters of energy products can now apply for an energy efficiency label through Uruguayan authorities without physical presence.

“The IDB is committed to advancing regional integration with inclusive economic development that makes it easier for the over 270 million citizens of these four countries to access government services,” says Paula Acosta, chief of IDB Innovation for the Citizens Services Division.

“Regional recognition of digital IDs will facilitate exchanges between Mercosur countries, saving costs and time.”

The initiative draws inspiration from the European Union’s eIDAS framework, which standardizes digital ID recognition among its 27 member states. It forms part of the IDB’s Regional Public Goods program aimed at promoting integration and equitable access to services.

Mercosur Digital Citizen was officially introduced during the Eighth Meeting on Digital Government in the Americas, held in Brasília. The event was co-hosted by the IDB, GEALC Network, the Organization of American States, and Brazil’s ministry of public management and innovation.

Paraguay officially recognizes digital IDs based on the national identity card and driver’s license as legally equivalent to their physical counterparts.

Elsewhere, Australian and U.S. stakeholders have tested the international interoperability of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) through the ISO/IEC 18013 standard.

