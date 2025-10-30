California seeks input on bill applying age assurance rules to social media

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced a public meeting to solicit public comment to inform its policy on SB 976, also known as the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act.

The law’s name is self-explanatory, in that it aims to limit addictive features targeting kids on social media and other online platforms. The system design features in question “increase, sustain, or extend use of the online product, service, or feature by children, including the automatic playing of media, rewards for time spent and notifications.”

As is its wont when age assurance legislation is on the table, NetChoice, the legal lobby for Silicon Valley’s biggest companies, appealed SB 976 on the grounds that it violates the U.S. First Amendment. But the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law, and ruled that age assurance requirements were outside the scope of the lawsuit.

That means age verification requirements of some description are likely coming to social media users in California. But it also means NetChoice is likely to fight back on other grounds.

Before any of that happens, however, the DOJ must get public input. “The Act requires the Attorney General to adopt regulations regarding age assurance and parental consent and solicit public comment about the impact that any regulation might have based on the nondiscrimination characteristics set forth in anti-discrimination law.”

Input is welcome regarding methods and standards for age assurance on social media, ongoing obligations for operators of social media platforms performing age assurance, and parental consent for use of social media and other online platforms by minors.

Comments can be made, virtually or in person, at the meeting on Wednesday, November 5. The notice issued by the office of Attorney General Rob Bonta has info on how to register.

California has been a hotspot for regulatory battles over online safety legislation. A smattering of laws are in the works, as various interests in the state look to cover age checks for social platforms, AI chatbots and app stores.

