FB pixel

California law puts age checks on devices, raising beef between Big Tech, Hollywood

Meta, Snap endorse bill, but MPA says OS-level verification could sow confusion
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
California law puts age checks on devices, raising beef between Big Tech, Hollywood
 

Who controls California? One might think the answer is the Governor, on behalf of the people. Another possible answer is the tech barons of Silicon Valley, who are among the world’s richest men. But the Sunshine State is also synonymous with Hollywood, where major movie studios created the world’s most powerful dream factory.

Now, the movies are wading into the debate over California’s age assurance legislation, setting up an epic clash of the titans that would make George Lucas proud. A piece from Politico says the Motion Picture Association (MPA), the leading advocate for film, television and streaming productions, are urging lawmakers to reject a bill that cleared the State Assembly over the weekend and has gone to Newsom’s desk for signature.

The bill from Democratic state Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, AB 1043, won quick support from the tech industry – including giants such as Meta and Snap, which have fought to quash age assurance laws around the world through their legal organ, NetChoice. (Notably, California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code.) They say the new bill offers a “more balanced and privacy-protective approach because it allows kids to download apps without parental consent,” unlike age check laws in Utah and Texas.

Why, you ask, are major social media platforms suddenly supporting age assurance bills? In Wicks’ bill, they have arrived at what they have long pushed for: age assurance at the device level. AB 1043 would require “an operating system provider, as defined, to provide an accessible interface at account setup that requires an account holder, as defined, to indicate the birth date, age, or both, of the user of that device for the purpose of providing a signal regarding the user’s age bracket to applications available in a covered application store.”

The age bracket defined at the initial setup would then be provided to parties that request a signal, “via a reasonably consistent real-time application programming interface regarding whether a user is in any of several age brackets, as prescribed.”

In other words, the law would put age certification further up the tech stack – and absolve platforms or apps themselves of liability, surely to the great relief of Mark Zuckerberg. Nor does it require biometrics. Instead, it trusts parents to truthfully state their kids’ age so they can be sorted into one of four age brackets. (This raises the question of how to verify that the adults are as old as they claim.)

For its part, the MPA argues that the law would override their existing kids’ safety measures. In its letter discouraging support for Wicks’ bill, it says device-based age checks could cause confusion – “for example, if parents and kids had separate Netflix profiles under one account that’s logged in on multiple devices.”

Also absent from the debate is Apple, which is both app store and OS, thereby rendering it a somewhat moot point where the age check goes – unless it’s on the services themselves, which is Apple’s preference.

Newsom’s deadline for signing bills is October 13.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Mobile drivers licenses, digital ID find support in US, Canada

Drivers in the U.S. and Canada are ready for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). A new survey from Thales shows “a…

 

Kenya developing DPI roadmap to streamline public service delivery

The Kenyan government is in the process of developing a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) roadmap which will transform how citizens…

 

Denmark mandates facial recognition to keep violent fans out of football stadiums

The Danish government has announced the implementation of legislative reforms which will include the mandatory deployment of facial recognition systems…

 

Stakeholders urge America to consider digital identities critical infrastructure

America needs a “federal digital identity strategy” that recognizes credentials people can use online as “critical infrastructure, Persona Director of…

 

Missouri, Ohio become latest states to impose age checks for adult content online

The U.S. continues to see the spread of online safety legislation that comes with rules requiring age verification for adult…

 

Malaysia credit rating agency incorporates MyDigital ID for more secure KYC

CTOS Digital Berhad, a major credit reporting agency in Malaysia, has sealed a partnership deal with the country’s national digital…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events