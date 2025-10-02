FB pixel

‘Hold your horses and don’t call it a card’: UK govt to digital ID petitioners

Clarity on DIATF certifications for Right to Work pending
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
‘Hold your horses and don’t call it a card’: UK govt to digital ID petitioners
 

The UK government has responded to a petition calling for a commitment to not launch a national digital ID with a firm ‘no.’

A response from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to the petition, which had garnered 2.7 million signatures as of late evening UK time on October 2, promises a public consultation in the weeks ahead. It also casts the status of numerous businesses and their investments in supporting the UK’s digital ambitions into doubt.

“By the end of this Parliament, employers will have to check the new digital ID when conducting a ‘right to work’ check,” DSIT says.

There are currently more than 40 service providers certified for Right to Work checks under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). The government has previously suggested that its plans for GOV.UK still leave plenty of room for private sector roles, particularly around orchestration. But less than 20 percent of those certified for Right to Work qualify as orchestration service providers (OSPs).

Robin Tombs, co-founder and CEO of one of those DIATF-certified providers, Yoti, commented on the success of the private-sector issued credentials and expressed hope for clarity in a LinkedIn post.

The response from DSIT begins by explaining the rationale behind the move, in terms of first tackling illegal migration, then of “making people’s everyday lives easier and more secure,” and finally “driving growth.”  By way of clarification, the government says “the new digital ID will build on the GOV.UK One Login and the GOV.UK Wallet.”

DSIT also notes: “This is not a card.”

The Department says it will consult with employers, trade unions, civil society “and other stakeholders” on the new system’s design, and then bring forward legislation to back it.

At the recent Labour Party conference, Prime Minister Kier Starmer did not talk about his digital ID plans. But his former communications adviser Peter Hyman said at a meeting during the conference that the plan “will be dead in the water in six months’ time” if the approach to communicating about it is not corrected, The Register reports.

Here come the exceptions

Another type of consultation has already begun, with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn holding discussions with the Irish Government about how the plan will apply there.

He acknowledged the possibility that Ireland could issue its own digital ID, and expressed optimism that the system could be applied in a way that aligns with the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area.

Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of Guernsey’s Policy and Resources Committee says “no decision” has been made yet on whether the digital ID plans apply in the self-governing Crown dependency, the BBC reports.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EAB examines biometric enrollment integrity protections against face morphing

Germany is taking a global lead with steps to prevent biometrics spoof attacks from making their way into breeder ID…

 

Cybernetica to provide interoperability layer for digital government in Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire’s national IT development company and Cybernetica have signed a contract for the Estonia-headquartered company to provide a secure…

 

Encompass selected for corporate digital identity, financing by BNP Paribas

European banking giant BNP Paribas is leading a financing round for corporate identity validation and verification provider Encompass and will…

 

Feedzai secures $75M to boost AI-powered financial crime prevention

Feedzai has announced $75 million in additional funding to strengthen its financial crimes prevention offering. In an announcement, the U.S….

 

Privacy looks existential for biometric digital identity through the Prism

Privacy protection has become a base-line requirement for biometric digital identity technology providers, beyond even the regulations they most comply…

 

In Bahrain and beyond, digital identity enters the post office

The postman’s motto says that neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the mail from being delivered….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events