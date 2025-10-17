FB pixel

IOTA adds post-quantum cryptography to its identity framework

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
IOTA adds post-quantum cryptography to its identity framework
 

The IOTA Foundation has released a new beta version of its decentralized identity framework, introducing post-quantum cryptography to protect digital credentials. The release implements the ML-DSA, an algorithm recommended by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

For now, the post-quantum signatures are being released as an experimental feature for developers. The decentralized blockchain infrastructure organization believes, however, that this foundation will help address the advent of quantum computing, which could render the widely used encryption methods of today obsolete.

Aside from post-quantum signatures, the IOTA Identity 1.7 Beta also introduces hybrid signatures for Verifiable Credentials (VCs), which combine traditional cryptographic algorithms with post-quantum algorithms, such as ML-DSA. The signatures were developed with the non-profit research center LINKS Foundation.

“Organizations using hybrid signatures can begin adopting post-quantum security gradually, without replacing their existing systems,” the Germany-based non-profit explains in a release.

The Alpha version of IOTA Identity was launched in March this year with the purpose of streamlining identity verification and management. The scheme is based on SSI and W3C Decentralized Identity Standards, and uses decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to enable individuals, organizations, and devices to create, own and control their digital identities.

Another news brought by IOTA Identity 1.7 Beta is that it allows organizations to publish Verifiable Credentials on-chain to a public IOTA address. This ensures VCs are discoverable and verifiable through a DID Document and turns them into publicly accessible proofs.

“This is especially useful for organizational or product-related credentials such as certifications, technical specifications, or proofs of origin – cases where transparency and broad accessibility matter,” says IOTA.

The IOTA Foundation recently announced a partnership with the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF). According to the deal, GLEIF will integrate its system of unique and verifiable IDs for companies with IOTA’s distributed ledger technology.

The system will be part of the IOTA’s Trade Worldwide Information Network (TWIN), a decentralized trade infrastructure that facilitates real-time and verifiable data sharing beyond borders.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Roku should have ‘been aroused to question age of users,’ says Florida AG

Roku is facing legal trouble in Florida, where Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced that the Office of Parental Rights…

 

UK launches digital ID for veterans with hopes of allaying public fears

Digital Veteran Cards are launching today in the UK, where nearly 1.8 million people can now download a digital version…

 

CertaScan reaches 1.5M infant footprint biometrics scanned in US

Infant biometrics company CertaScan Technologies has reached a milestone in the U.S. market, with 1.5 million American babies enrolled into…

 

Password exposure reveals deep vulnerabilities across US government networks

A new study by password manager NordPass in partnership with cybersecurity firm NordStellar, has revealed a massive leak of government-linked…

 

France alters process at EES biometric kiosks in UK to speed up registrations

The Entry-Exit System (EES) kiosks at London’s St Pancras railway station have temporarily removed certain questions in order to speed…

 

1Password signs on as official cybersecurity partner of Utah’s NBA, NHL teams

Picture this: there are six left on the clock in Utah, and the Jazz are down by two to New…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events