STA Identity and Payments Summit stars mDLs but looks ahead to post-quantum future

| Joel R. McConvey
The Secure Technology Alliance‘s 2025 Identity and Payments Summit was preceded by a unique showcase of mobile driver’s license (mDL) practical use cases, which put the spotlight firmly on developments, challenges and possibilities in mDL technology. But as many speakers pointed out, mDL is just one part of a more complex security equation, as digital ID, payments and cryptography converge and AI-assisted fraud tactics evolve at breakneck speed.

Some of the brightest minds in the business gathered in Coronado, California to discuss biometrics, wallets, digital credentials, post-quantum preparedness and more. Full coverage of the event is available here.

Looming quantum event gives rise to the need for cryptoagility, post-quantum prep

For a few years now, the cybersecurity community has had its own version of Y2K, the calendar change that threatened to take down global IT infrastructure. This time it’s not a date issue, but rather the massive implications of quantum computing, which theoretically could make traditional encryption schemes obsolete.

Evolution of fraud demands layered response: AuthenticID, Aware, Daon panel

By now, everyone has received a scam call or a phishing email. Yet amorphous and invisible threat actors – “fraudsters,” in the parlance – can feel like an abstract foe, ill-defined and painted in the garish colors of a Batman villain, wielding deepfakes, injection attacks and other ominous-sounding weapons.

Wallets, mDL, biometrics combine to offer a new paradigm for ID and payments

As the name of the Secure Technology Alliance’s (STA) Identity and Payments Summit suggests, identity and payments are still mostly siloed. But that’s changing. A host of speakers at the event are exploring the most likely place for digital ID and payments to converge: the digital wallet. The big question is, how to get people to use them?

Mobile driver’s licenses take center stage at STA’s mDL showcase

On the surface, mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) are among the simpler technologies on offer in the biometrics and digital identity industry: a digital version of your most trusted piece of identification, housed on your mobile phone. But the basic concept belies a host of complexities in implementation, as vendors try to woo relying parties with their mDL products, governments and issuing authorities wrestle with legislation and certification, and the question of interoperability hangs over the ecosystem.

EWC provides update on EU’s business wallets

The European Business Wallet has entered the focus of attention since it was named a part of the European Union’s…

 

Facial recognition from iProov used in UK trials of security at maritime ports

A notice from iProov says that the company, between December 2024 and February 2025, participated in UK Home Office research…

 

More state legislation as mobile driver’s licenses roll through gears of government

Mobile driver’s licenses promise (mDL) promise to be a transformational technology. In a world of mobile tickets and boarding passes,…

 

Security keys, biometrics offer necessary protection in age of deepfakes

Okta has released its business in Business at Work 2025 report, detailing the current threat landscape and the range of…

 

Hawcx nets $3M for passwordless tech that aims to topple passkeys

Los Angeles-based passwordless authentication startup Hawcx has secured $3 million in pre-seed funding, according to a release. Silicon Valley-based venture…

 

Liberia says national ID system drives digital economy, facilitates service delivery

The Director of Media Relations at Liberia’s National Identification Registry (NIR) says the national ID system in central to the…

