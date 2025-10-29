Malta promises call for national digital identity wallet by the end of 2025

Malta will launch a public call to set up a national digital identity wallet by the end of the year, the government announced during its 2026 budget speech.

“This wallet will give citizens and businesses a secure, simple and controlled way to share and verify their digital identity and certificates,” Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said in front of the Parliament on Monday.

The digital ID will implement the EU-wide “once-only” principle, which allows citizens, companies and institutions to provide information to public authorities only once. The year 2026 should also see the introduction of new e-government services, including digital local council services, according to the new budget.

Malta announced the digital ID tender in its last year’s budget but has so far provided limited information on the project.

The wallet will be made available as a smartphone app and provided by the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA). The CEO of the agency, Kenneth Brincat, has warned that the final product may not be available by December 2026, which is the deadline for EU member states to provide a European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet to citizens. A minimum viable product, however, will be delivered by then, Brincat promised in August.

The 2026 budget also predicts investments into infrastructure such as the National Payments Centre and Centralized Identity Management, which will simplify payments and boost the financial services sector. Digital ID solutions, payment platforms and fintech apps have been growing thanks to a regulatory framework for blockchain, cryptocurrency and digital assets, introduced in 2018.

The Mediterranean country is continuing its investments into artificial intelligence, with 100 million euros (US$116.4 million) earmarked for adopting technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, virtual and augmented reality and blockchain. The “AI for Everyone” initiative also plans to provide free courses, certifications and AI tools for graduates, while SMEs and startups can gain access to complementary AI, cloud-based tools and data resources, according to the document.

Malta is on the cusp of a massive transformation, Prime Minister Robert Abela said following the budget speech, Malta Today reports. Last year, the country launched its Vision Malta 2050 strategy, promising digitalization and development in multiple sectors.

