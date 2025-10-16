FB pixel

New proposal pushes EU-wide digital minimum age of 16 for social media

Plan would bring EU in alignment with incoming Australian law
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
New proposal pushes EU-wide digital minimum age of 16 for social media
 

EU lawmakers want children to be protected online, and some of them say platforms aren’t doing enough, fast enough. New statistics from a Eurobarometer survey show that 74 percent of 15-24-year-olds in the EU follow influencers or content creators, and 65 percent prefer social media as their main news source. Now, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are calling for an EU-wide restriction on social media for anyone under 16, unless they attain express parental consent.

MEPs want Europe to crack the whip on DSA

A release from the European Parliament says MEPs from the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee have adopted a report expressing “concerns over major online platforms’ failure to protect minors adequately.” The report calls for a ban on harmful practices such as addictive design and gambling-like game features, as well as “an EU-wide digital minimum age of 16 for access to social media, video sharing platforms and AI (artificial intelligence) companions, unless authorised by parents, and a minimum age of 13 to access any social media.”

Addiction, mental health, and exposure to illegal and harmful content are cited as primary concerns driving the proposal. Also at issue is perceived laxity on the part of regulators in enforcing the Digital Safety Act (DSA). “The MEPs urge the Commission to make full use of its powers under the DSA, including issuing fines or, as a last resort, banning non-compliant sites or applications that endanger minors.”

Do more, faster, say the MEPs. That includes supporting the European Commission’s efforts to develop privacy-preserving age assurance systems. It means banning engagement-based recommender algorithms for minors and disabling the most addictive design features by default; infinite scrolling, autoplay, disappearing stories, and harmful gamification practices are no longer welcome. It means addressing the ethical and legal challenges arising from AI nudify apps, and firmly enforcing AI Act rules against manipulative and deceptive chatbots. It bans “loot boxes” in games accessible to minors and prohibits platforms from monetizing “kidfluencing” efforts.

Failed age checks could cost Zuckerberg a few jets

And it means getting personal: “consider introducing personal liability for senior management in cases of serious and persistent breaches of minor protection provisions, with particular respect to age verification.” According to Politico, the suggestion was put forward by Hungarian conservative lawmaker Dóra Dávid, a former Meta employee.

Some of this, the MEPs believe, can be addressed in the future Digital Fairness Act. But the urgency is focused on two main objectives.

“Our report clearly states the need for increased protection of minors online in two respects,” says Rapporteur Christel Schaldemose. “Firstly, we need a higher bar for access to social media, which is why we propose an EU-wide minimum age of 16. Secondly, we need stronger safeguards for minors using online services. My report calls for mandatory safety-by-design and for a ban on the most harmful engagement mechanisms for minors.”

Euractiv has an interview with Schaldemose in which she says the idea is to avoid a tangle of different rules across the EU, and states that “a crystal-clear obligation for companies to use age verification is required so that it cannot be challenged in court.”

The European Parliament is set to vote on online safety recommendations between November 24 and 27.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

mDL fragmentation clouds US digital ID landscape as adoption ticks steadily up

The state of digital ID in the United States is, in a word, fragmented. Trinsic’s webinar on the “State of…

 

Financial services seek balance of trust, inclusion through face biometrics advances

Advances in the flexibility of face biometric liveness, deepfake detection and cross-sectoral collaboration represent the latest measures against fraud in…

 

India seeks domestic face biometric liveness, contactless fingerprint capabilities

The Unique Identification Authority of India is introducing a new initiative and seeking deepfake and liveness detection technologies to protect…

 

Deepfakes, social engineering create potent elixir for fraud: Reality Defender

A webinar hosted by Reality Defender begins with the statement of a truth that becomes more apparent every day: “synthetic…

 

GBG integrates Mattr for Australian mDL checks as issuers align around ISO standard

GBG has introduced support for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) into its existing workflows for license checks in Australia through a…

 

Agentic AI spurs investment but raises big authentication questions

The money is rolling in for agentic AI. According to a recent piece by Eugeny Malyutin, head of large language…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events