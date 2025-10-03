Papua New Guinea prepares digital ID trust framework ahead of 2026 launch

Papua New Guinea’s Cabinet has approved the National Digital Identity Policy 2025, under which the government plans to issue a secure and interoperable digital ID to all citizens.

The National Executive Council (NEC) endorsed the plan from the Department of Information and Communications Technology, which would establish a Digital Identity and Trust Framework. The digital ID is intended for use with public services, the government says, and could lower fraud and improve data protection in the country.

PNG piloted its SevisPass digital identity successfully in 2024, and began promoting it to stakeholders and integrating data earlier this year.

Acting Minister for ICT Peter Tsiamalili Jr. hailed the approval as a transformative moment for PNG.

“We are not just catching up—we are setting a new standard for digital governance in the Pacific,” Minister Tsiamalili said in a government announcement. “This is about building trust, protecting rights, and unlocking opportunities for every citizen.”

The implementation is planned to begin early next year, and proceed in phases.

PNG’s government is also warning the public about fake websites requesting personal information from visitors.

Digital ID details emerge

The policy document positions Papua New Guinea’s Digital Identity and Trust Framework as a foundational piece of its digital public infrastructure (DPI). The framework will be built with “an open, modular and interoperable architecture, aligned with international best practices such as ITU’s GovStack.”

The government wants to roll out the “SevisPass Digital ID and Trust Framework” over 18 months, with a six-month “stabilization” period following.

It will involve developing minimum viable products for the SevisPass, SevisWallet, SevisPortal, SevisAdminPortal, and SevisDEx, which are identified as key system components.

While the government announcement stresses the use of the digital ID for government services, the policy notes its value for financial services, including in completing KYC and AML checks and meeting FATF standards.

It also stipulates that the system must include multiple authentication options, including biometrics, one-time passwords (OTPs), QR codes and PINs.

Enrollment will include biometrics, but allowances will be made for those medically unable to provide them.

The policy also explicitly states that digital ID cannot be required to access essential services.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | Papua New Guinea | SevisPass | trust framework