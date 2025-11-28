Azerbaijan, Senegal to share notes on public sector digitalization, AI

A plan to seal a digital cooperation framework between Azerbaijan and Senegal is in the offing as both countries look forward to sharing insights on how to better implement their digital transformation strategies.

During the recent World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, Senegal’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Alioune Sall, had discussions with the head of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IAAD) of Azerbaijan, Farid Osmanov.

Their meeting explored ways through which both countries can collaborate on digital government, AI and cybersecurity, the Senegalese ministry announced on X.

Both officials also discussed the digital transformation experiences of their countries and what each can learn from the other in the building of digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The Azerbaijani official talked about the country’s digital government strides including its MyGov platform that facilitates public service access for over two million people, digital connectivity and AI. The country’s president launched a digital identity strategy early this year, to be implemented through to 2027.

On the side of Senegal, Sall explained the New Deal Technologique which outlines the country’s digital transformation strategy underpinned by the putting in place of an inclusive DPI for public sector efficiency. The plan has a $10 million grant support from the Gates Foundation, and Visa is also willing to support the digital payments component for financial inclusion.

The discussion between the Azerbaijani and Senegalese officials paves the way for a formal engagement through an MoU.

Senegal believes in expansive international cooperation as it implements its DPI. Recently, the digital economy ministry officials met with a delegation from Togo’s National Identification Authority (ANID) to tap experience from the latter’s MOSIP-based digital ID implementation.

Senegal also sealed a digital collaboration deal with Guinea recently during the Transform Africa Summit, an event that saw the unveiling of several DPI and AI partnerships in furtherance of Africa’s single digital market ambitions.

Azerbaijan | cybersecurity | digital government | digital public infrastructure | New Deal Technologique | Senegal