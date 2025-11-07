FB pixel

Microsoft Entra to secure authentication by detecting jailbroken and rooted devices

| Masha Borak
Microsoft Entra is introducing jailbreak and root detection capabilities into its Authenticator app, in a bid to prevent the possibility of unauthorized account access and ensure the security of enterprise identities.

The identity and access management (IAM) platform will detect jailbroken and rooted devices and automatically remove Microsoft Entra credentials stored on them. This new measure aims to prevent security breaches, including malware that could steal login credentials, access confidential business information, or carry out unauthorized activities under the guise of legitimate users.

The change applies to both iOS and Android devices. Microsoft says that the update will be rolled out in February 2026. All existing credentials on such devices will be wiped, but the change won’t apply to personal or third-party accounts.

In September, Microsoft managed to patch a serious authentication vulnerability in Entra ID, which could have been used to gain access to every enterprise digital ID on the platform except perhaps those in national cloud deployments. The vulnerability was found prior to being publicly revealed, and before criminals could use it to carry out attacks in the wild.

The company also enhanced the authentication policy controls for Entra earlier this year to allow administrators to mandate more frequent reauthentication.

This week MajorKey launched IDProof+ to deliver sub-second biometric identity verification for Microsoft Entra customers. The deepfake and identity fraud prevention solution integrates authID’s Proof technology.

