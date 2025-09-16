Proof biometric identity verification from authID coming to MS Entra Suite

A new strategic partnership between biometric identity verification provider authID and certified Microsoft Entra Suite services partner MajorKey Technologies will bring authID’s Proof technology to Microsoft customers worldwide, to protect against deepfakes and identity fraud.

Biometric verification and liveness detection have become key components in the defense against deepfakes and synthetic media. This is particularly true in the employment process, as remote work adds the challenge of verifying the authenticity of remote job candidates and contractors. Gartner forecasts that by 2028, one in four job candidate profiles globally could be fake.

To help address the problem, authID’s Proof product delivers biometric identity verification in 700 milliseconds, detecting deepfake attempts both in live camera presentations and hidden device injections. The firm says it enables enterprises to safeguard against fraudulent candidates, prevent insider threats and meet strict compliance requirements while maintaining a smooth user experience.

“The threat landscape has evolved dramatically, with bad actors leveraging AI-generated deepfakes to infiltrate organizations through fraudulent hiring processes,” says Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “By partnering with MajorKey, we’re uniting world-class biometric identity verification with unrivaled Microsoft Entra expertise, and empowering enterprises to hire remotely with confidence.”

Michael Yario, CEO of MajorKey Technologies, says that “integrating authID’s Proof technology into Microsoft Entra environments enables organizations to outpace AI-driven fraud and strengthen remote hiring practices without sacrificing efficiency. This is precisely the high-assurance approach enterprises need to adapt and thrive.”

New YouTube tool hunts for likeness to prevent creator fraud

In other deepfake-related news, YouTube has expanded its likeness detection technology to all creators in the YouTube Partner Program. A report from Axios describes a system that functions like facial recognition, scanning for likenesses that match a submitted facial image. YouTube says the move scales protection enshrined in its existing privacy process by enabling creators to more efficiently discover fraudulent activity and request takedowns.

Among those who tested the tech in pilot phase are major YouTubers such as MrBeast and Mark Rober.

Article Topics

authID | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | deepfake detection | identity verification | Microsoft Entra | synthetic identity fraud