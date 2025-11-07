Ping Identity gets in on agentic AI with launch of Identity for AI tool

Ping Identity has entered the market for solutions to manage agentic AI. A release says its Identity for AI product will help enterprises engage the agentic commerce channel, secure the autonomous workforce, and protect against adversarial AI threats.

“AI agents are changing how business gets done,” says Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “With Identity for AI, we give organizations the guardrails to innovate responsibly and with confidence through enterprise-grade identity management. Identity is becoming the universal trust layer of accountability – for humans and agents alike.”

Identity for AI functions through a single, centralized control plane for managing the entire agent lifecycle. It increases visibility among agents, authenticates secure interactions, enforces policy-based guardrails, injects just-in-time credentials to enforce least privilege, monitors for threats, and generally gives humans more control over their agentic AI flock.

Technically, it supports zero-knowledge insertion of dynamic, ephemeral tokens; integrates multiple third-party credential vaults; and introduces integrated DLP and session recording.

Ping plans to make Identity for AI generally available in early 2026, and roll out further capabilities around agent visibility, governance, privileged-access management and threat protection throughout the year.

Agentic era tilts decision-making toward structured data

In a recent piece for Biometric Update, Ping Identity Chief Product Architect Patrick Harding cites research from KPMG showing that 65 percent of organizations are now piloting AI agent programs, as “clear evidence that adoption is accelerating at exceptional speed.”

“This shift has large implications in how companies and customers engage. Decisions once shaped by advertising campaigns, loyalty programs, or curated websites are increasingly made by machines interpreting structured data,” Harding writes. “Some agents represent real people, while others act autonomously with their own credentials, blurring the line between human intent and machine-driven action – a distinction that is critical for both security and accountability.”

