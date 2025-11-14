FB pixel

Self completes $9M seed round, introduces points scheme for verification

Identity and proof of personhood firm counts Google among customers
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Self completes $9M seed round, introduces points scheme for verification
 

Self, which provides zero-knowledge identity and proof-of-personhood (PoP) infrastructure, has announced the completion of a nine-million-dollar seed raise earlier this year. According to a release, participants include Greenfield Capital, Startup Capital Ventures x SBI Fund (Softbank), Spearhead VC, Verda Ventures, Fireweed Ventures, Casey Neistat, Sreeram Kannan (EigenLayer), Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Julien Bouteloup (Curve), Jill Carlson (Espresso), and Hart Lambur (Across Protocol).

Self was founded by former members of blockchain firm Celo, after they acquired zero- knowledge proof (ZKP) project OpenPassport. The Delaware-based firm’s marquee clients include Google Cloud, Velodrome and Aave. In September, it added support for India’s Aadhaar digital identity system to its platform, enabling remote user onboarding by 99 percent of Indian adults through the company’s Self Pass – its protocol’s equivalent to a World ID.

Self enables users to verify their identity by scanning biometric passports or IDs with NFC technology. Leveraging ZKPs and verifiable credentials, the protocol applies to use cases ranging from sybil-resistant token distributions to OFAC sanctions compliance and privacy-preserving age verification. Selective data sharing ensures maximum privacy.

“Self was born out of the need for secure, privacy-preserving humanity and identity verification, and the growing adoption of our infrastructure validates that ZK-powered solutions are the answer,” says Eric Nakagawa, CEO of Self. “We’re proud that our mission resonates with the best companies in the industry, and appreciative of their support in scaling Self to power the future of the internet.”

Self is also introducing a points scheme for its app that “rewards consistent usage.” Users will earn points when they “securely verify their humanity and identity by setting up their Self Pass, and their continued usage across partner platforms will result in additional rewards.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Agentic AI working groups ask what happens when we ‘give identity the power to act’

The pitch behind agentic AI is that large language models and algorithms can be harnessed to deploy bots on behalf…

 

Idemia PS rebrands biometric travel and tourism portfolio

The Travel and Transport division of Idemia Public Security has rechristened its portfolio of software and devices to make passenger…

 

Tech5 to integrate AI assistant in digital ID wallet

Digital ID technology developer Tech5 is jumping on the AI-in-everything bandwagon by introducing an AI voice assistant into its digital…

 

Switzerland closer to facial recognition at airports

Swiss airports and airlines may soon be permitted to deploy facial recognition. On Wednesday, the Federal Council adopted proposed amendments…

 

Sri Lanka strengthens cyber defenses, digital infrastructure

Sri Lanka is significantly advancing its national cyber resilience through several key initiatives under the umbrellas of the government’s digital…

 

Biometric fraud prevention has entered a new paradigm: Au10tix, Booking.com, evoke

AI has made fraud protection an even complex challenge for online businesses than it was when ID document scans and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events