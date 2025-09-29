Self integrates Aadhaar to enable age, identity verification with ZKPs

Self has added support for Aadhaar to its platform to enable remote user onboarding by 99 percent of Indian adults, amid a broader expansion.

Once onboarded, Aadhaar holders can use Self’s platform to complete identity verification or share attributes like their age or nationality without disclosing additional information using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). The prospects for age verification regulations in India were the focus of a recent Biometric Update webinar.

Self user’s personal data is stored within their own device, and shared only with explicit consent.

The integration was revealed at EthGlobal Pragma New Delhi. Self notes that India ranks first in global crypto adoption, in terms of retail, DeFi and institutional activity.

“Bringing secure, user-friendly proof-of-humanity and identity verification to the majority of India’s population is a major milestone as we build a future that protects individuals’ private information and offers alternatives to combat bots, sybil attacks, identity theft, and the ever-present risk of minors’ access to dangerous content,” says Self CEO and Co-founder Eric Nakagawa in the company announcement.

The company added its ZKP capabilities to the Google Cloud Web3 Portal’s developer toolset in July. And earlier this year, at EthCC in Cannes, Self announced support for the biometric ID cards issued by European Union Member States. The integration works through scans of the cards’ NFC chips, the same way Self scans biometric passports.

