OCR Studio unveils multi-level ID verification with NFC support for smartphones

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Facial Recognition
OCR Studio has launched a new mobile identity verification solution that combines document scanning with full electronic passport NFC-chip reading. It is supposed to offer governments and financial institutions a secure way to verify users remotely via smartphones and tablets.

The system adheres to international standards set by ISO/IEC 7501-1 and ICAO Document 9303, and is designed to meet growing demand for fast, reliable and secure identity checks. The ICAO Doc 9303, fast-tracked as ISO/IEC 7501, means larger facial photos, more meta data and extensible data records.

More than 140 countries now issue electronic passports, with many also rolling out ICAO-compliant eID cards. For example, The Netherlands plans to introduce new ID documents for asylum seekers by the end of this year, compliant with the ICAO specification for vertical IDs.

OCR Studio’s technology extracts and cross-validates data from the Visual Inspection Zone (VIZ), Machine-Readable Zone (MRZ), and the embedded NFC chip, which contains key personal information such as nationality, name, document number, issuing authority, birth date, photo, and digital signature. The system then performs integrity checks to confirm the authenticity of the document by comparing data across all three zones.

The solution includes selfie-based biometric verification, matching the document photo with a real-time image of the user to confirm their presence and identity. This feature helps prevent impersonation and the misuse of stolen credentials, enabling secure digital onboarding and compliance with KYC and AML requirements, according to the company.

All data is processed locally on the user’s device, with no transmission to external servers. This approach ensures regulatory compliance and protects sensitive personal information from potential breaches, OCR Studio says.

