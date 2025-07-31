FB pixel

Biometric age verification tool for web browsers released by OCR Studio

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Biometric age verification tool for web browsers released by OCR Studio
 

OCR Studio has introduced a new biometric age verification tool to help online platforms operating webpages, online services and mini apps meet their obligations under the UK’s Online Safety Act. The tool complies with the EU’s privacy regulation, GDPR, and eliminates the risk of data breaches while providing reliable age verification, according to the announcement.

The age verification tool from OCR Studio is based on its ID scanner, and designed with WebAssembly for easy integration into websites and built-in mini apps.

Users take a selfie while holding their ID card or driver’s license, and the ID scanner software verifies the user’s age, compares their face biometrics, and performs a liveness check to detect spoofing attacks. The solution does not require integration with any external apps to complete age assurance.

OCR Studio added biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) to its portfolio in April.

ID scanner also cross-validates the special security elements, printing techniques and layouts of identity documents, and detects signs of tampering.

The verification workflow runs on the user’s device, avoiding the transmission of sensitive personal information to external servers or third parties, OCR Studio says.

Document, text scanning and biometric demos at GITEX

OCR Studio will show off its ID scanner and the software’s new browser-based capabilities at GITEX Global, October 13 to 17 in Dubai. The scanner can process ID documents from 220 countries and jurisdictions, and supports more than 100 languages, including languages with non-Latin scripts such as Arabic, Hindi, Farsi and Chinese.

Demonstrations will also feature OCR Studio’s recently-released Industrial OCR technology and its face biometric matching with liveness detection.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sri Lanka prioritizes global standards in biometrics infrastructure drive: official

Sri Lanka’s biometric hardware infrastructure will be compliant with international standards, encompassing a set of processes, a top official says….

 

There’s a national reckoning in the US on data brokers and digital rights

During a solemn Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing Wednesday, lawmakers heard testimony about how Americans…

 

Ambiq increases IPO share allotment, raises $96M to expand edge AI

An initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange has generated $96 million for edge AI chip-maker Ambiq Micro…

 

Spotify picks Yoti for age verification, estimation amid UK’s OSA growing pains

Spotify has implemented age assurance in the form of facial age estimation and ID verification with face biometrics, both from…

 

London police can use live facial recognition 10 times a week under new rules

London’s Metropolitan Police, or The Met, is ramping up its use of live facial recognition in tandem with a strategy…

 

Palo Alto Networks acquires CyberArk, identity security to become new core platform

As Palo Alto Networks acquires an identity security company, reports underline how this sector is burgeoning as organizations become increasingly…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events