Biometric age verification tool for web browsers released by OCR Studio

OCR Studio has introduced a new biometric age verification tool to help online platforms operating webpages, online services and mini apps meet their obligations under the UK’s Online Safety Act. The tool complies with the EU’s privacy regulation, GDPR, and eliminates the risk of data breaches while providing reliable age verification, according to the announcement.

The age verification tool from OCR Studio is based on its ID scanner, and designed with WebAssembly for easy integration into websites and built-in mini apps.

Users take a selfie while holding their ID card or driver’s license, and the ID scanner software verifies the user’s age, compares their face biometrics, and performs a liveness check to detect spoofing attacks. The solution does not require integration with any external apps to complete age assurance.

OCR Studio added biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) to its portfolio in April.

ID scanner also cross-validates the special security elements, printing techniques and layouts of identity documents, and detects signs of tampering.

The verification workflow runs on the user’s device, avoiding the transmission of sensitive personal information to external servers or third parties, OCR Studio says.

Document, text scanning and biometric demos at GITEX

OCR Studio will show off its ID scanner and the software’s new browser-based capabilities at GITEX Global, October 13 to 17 in Dubai. The scanner can process ID documents from 220 countries and jurisdictions, and supports more than 100 languages, including languages with non-Latin scripts such as Arabic, Hindi, Farsi and Chinese.

Demonstrations will also feature OCR Studio’s recently-released Industrial OCR technology and its face biometric matching with liveness detection.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital ID | document verification | OCR Studio | selfie biometrics