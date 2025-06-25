OCR Studio launches industrial text-scanning capability

A new optical character recognition technology for scanning documents in challenging environments has been developed by OCR Studio to support enterprise-grade scanning in industrial settings.

The new Industrial OCR is designed for use in factories, warehouses, shipping yards and other operational facilities, the company says. As such, it works with extreme image angles, low visibility and heavily obscured text. It is highly scalable and works at high speeds.

Customers can customize the technology to read number plates, vehicle identification numbers, utility meters, shipping container IDs, seal numbers and machine-readable objects of any kind, OCR Studio suggests, in more than 100 languages rendered in various fonts, sizes and styles.

The software can be integrated into server environments, mobile devices and web apps to read documents in video streams, photographs or live camera feeds. The capability is intended to help prevent manual data capture and verification errors as components are tracked and inspection data is recorded in manufacturing, the automotive industry, logistics and utilities sectors.

An integration of OCR Studio’s MRZ scanning technology by a Greek hospitality IT provider was also announced this week.

Industrial OCR was developed to align with privacy-by-design principles, with offline processing and no data shared with third parties.

The Dubai-based company will showcase Industrial OCR and the rest of its portfolio at Money 20/20 Middle East, September 15 to 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

That portfolio includes a face biometrics liveness detection capability introduced earlier this month.

