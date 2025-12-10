FB pixel

Affinidi pilots cross-border reusable credentials for job applicants

| Chris Burt
Singapore-based Affinidi is running a pilot of reusable digital identity to enable cross-border employment verification.

The idea is to use cryptographically signed Verifiable Credentials that can be stored in digital wallets to enable seamless cross-border trade, asset and talent movement for the benefit of Singapore businesses. The pilot starts with candidates from India.

Affinidi is working with Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Singapore digital economy development agency, and multiple employment background screening providers to launch the reusable credential ecosystem. Avvanz, eeCheck, Risk Management Intelligence are background screening companies already signed up.

Background screening companies traditional rely on manual identity verification processes for candidates, which average between 5 and 15 days to complete. This adds delays, cost and fraud risk for employers. The company also notes Gartner’s forecast that one in four hiring profiles will be fraudulent by 2028.

Affinidi’s software is intended to address the risks and replace manual verifications cryptographic proofs that provide evidence of any tampering with global and regional interoperability to return results almost immediately. The company says its interoperable architecture also holds down integration costs and supports flexibility and scalability.

“We’re not just solving hiring inefficiencies, we’re creating the foundation for a trust-based digital economy,” says Glenn Gore, CEO of Affinidi. “What starts with employment verification between India and Singapore demonstrates how the same can be applied to transform access to healthcare, financial services, education, and beyond. When individuals own and control their data, entire economies operate more efficiently and with trust.”

Affinidi released the Affinidi Iota framework at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress last year to facilitate consent-based data sharing.

