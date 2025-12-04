Nect brings biometric identification to German healthcare system

Patients in Germany will soon be able to identify themselves through their biometrics, allowing them to use digital healthcare services. The German National Digital Health Agency (Gematik) has approved the remote identity verification process through biometrics provided by Nect.

The Hamburg-based digital identification and e-signature provider already allows users to create their Health ID, a digital identity for online healthcare services issued by health insurance providers. Nect’s users, however, were expected to submit their identity card or electronic health card (eGK) and wait for a PIN to arrive in the mail to complete their registration.

With the Nect Ident ePass, users can now verify their identity biometrically, the company announced on Monday. The procedure includes capturing an ID document, checking it through an NFC chip and submitting a video selfie for biometric verification.

“The procedures must comply with the strict eIDAS requirements for security, data protection, and tamper resistance,” Benny Bennet Jürgens, CEO and founder of Nect, told Heise.

Identification is conducted through the Nect Wallet, which has been on the market for six years. Nect is planning to certify the wallet according to the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet standards as soon as they are available.

“Until then, we are taking a hybrid approach: Users with an eID will receive an EUDI wallet, everyone else a wallet identity based on our existing structure,” says Jürgens.

Alongside the electronic health card (eGK), the Health ID has been at the core of Germany’s attempts to digitize healthcare. The voluntary digital identity enables patients to log into the electronic patient record (ePA) app and the e-prescription app. It’s also connected to the TI-Messenger, which allows communication with healthcare professionals and institutions.

Nect says it has been working with health insurers on creating an identification process since 2017. The company is planning to complete a review with the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

“Our goal is for the procedure to fully meet both eIDAS requirements and national BSI specifications in the long term,” says Jürgens. “At the moment, it is simply the case that the technical framework conditions for this review have not yet been finalized.”

In March, the firm secured 2.5 million euros (US$2.7 million) in revenue-based financing. According to Jürgens, the funding will be used for further global expansion of its products Nect Wallet, Nect Ident and Nect Sign.

In July, Nect also bought Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platform Acadias, allowing it to expand its product portfolio with KYC and KYB offerings for business clients. The acquisition will help the firm to serve various industries, Jürgens said during the acquisition.

“The most efficient way to accelerate the transition into the digital age, together with legally regulated companies such as AML-obligated entities, is to build an end-to-end Trust Service Provider that delivers an all-in-one solution,” he noted. “This way, we offer the Trust Layer as a unit between customers and companies.”

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | Germany | healthcare | Nect | selfie biometrics