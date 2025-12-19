Passkeys come to Telegram secure messaging app

Telegram has added passkey support. The messaging app joins the growing list of platforms adopting passkeys, as the cryptographic technology solution matures into a tech mainstay.

Passkeys will allow Telegram users to log in without a password, using biometrics or devolve PINS for authentication, says a post from WebProNews. Since Telegram emphasizes privacy and speed, a system that makes it faster and more secure for users to sign in makes sense. It also further distances Telegram from reliance on telecom infrastructure, which has “proven unreliable in regions with poor network coverage or government surveillance.”

FIDO resources help facilitate further passkey adoption

Passkeys are based on FIDO standards, and the FIDO Alliance has been instrumental in promoting passkeys as a phishing-resistant authentication tool that reduces friction. The organization recently announced that it is turning at least some of its attention to digital credentials, indicating that passkeys have finally begun to carry some of their own weight.

The FIDO Alliance has also published a series of talks from its Passkey Week even in November, and the lineup illustrates how deep passkeys have infiltrated the tech industry: speakers include representatives from Apple, Google, TikTok, Roblox, Uber, Paypal, DocuSign and Dashlane. A few of those are among nine major corporations surveyed for the 2025 Passkey Index, which shows that 93 percent of accounts are now eligible for passkeys, 36 percent of accounts are enrolled with a passkey, and 26 percent of all sign-ins now leverage passkeys.

Other new resources include design guidelines, a developer hub, and – perhaps most importantly – a blog about UX, “Beyond the Protocol,” which “highlights the human-centered shift defining the future of workforce security” and makes the oft-overlooked point that “simple, relatable language builds trust far better than technical jargon.”

Passkeys give Telegram edge over other messaging apps

For Telegram, the passkey option is now live in the latest app update for Android and iOS. (Users must activate it manually.) The move is both a direct response to rising fraud threats like phishing and SIM-swapping attacks, and a conscious decision to align itself with the prevailing current beside tech’s biggest brands. The implementation offers cross-platform compatibility: “users on iOS can rely on Apple’s Secure Enclave for key storage, while Android users benefit from similar hardware-backed security.” Third party passkey managers are also invited, providing flexibility in multi-device usage.

The guess is that passkeys will be a hit with Telegram users, who have been known to suffer from “SMS fatigue.” The platform expects swift adoption, and for the option to distinguish it from other messaging apps such as Discord and Slack.

That, in turn, could push more platforms toward passkey adoption – once again suggesting that passkeys have achieved a sort of self-sustaining momentum. Per WPN, “with passkeys, third-party services integrating with Telegram can offer more secure logins, potentially boosting adoption of tools like payment bots or NFT marketplaces.”

Telegram’s addition of support for passkeys is yet another indicator of what has already become clear: 2025 will go down as the year passkeys made it big.

