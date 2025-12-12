Vietnam passes sweeping internet oversight, cybersecurity law

Vietnam’s National Assembly has approved a new Cybersecurity Law that significantly expands government control over digital identity, data and online content.

The legislation, passed on Tuesday morning, will take effect on July 1, 2026, granting the Ministry of Public Security broad new powers in cyberspace governance. Under the law, the Ministry will oversee stricter digital ID verification based on IP address and digital account registration information, and issue warnings about cybersecurity threats.

It will also lead the development of strategies, policies and cryptographic technologies to safeguard national data. Telecom, internet and online service providers will be required to remove illegal content when ordered. The legislation sanctions a range of online activities.

It prohibits the dissemination of content deemed to oppose the State of Vietnam, including propaganda that distorts or defames the government, psychological warfare, and incitement of ethnic, religious or national hatred. Insults to national symbols, such as the national flag or anthem, and historic figures, are also forbidden, according to a report by Vietnam Net.

Acts of historical distortion, denial of revolutionary achievements and undermining national unity are forbidden, along with promoting discrimination based on gender or race. The law strictly forbids spreading false information that harms the dignity, honor or legal rights of individuals or organizations, as well as misleading claims about financial products, securities, banking, e-commerce, stock trading or multi-level marketing.

Data protection rules for businesses and individuals are also included. Unauthorized collection, trading, or exposure of state, business or personal secrets, including private family matters, is prohibited if it affects personal dignity or legal rights. The law also bans the unauthorized recording of digital conversations without consent, and selling cryptographic tools of unclear origin.

The Ministry of Public Security will serve as the lead agency for cybersecurity management, tasked with protecting data integrity, preventing cybercrime and countering online activities that threaten sovereignty, public order or national security. It will be responsible for crafting strategies and action plans, deploying security-grade cryptography and ensuring the removal of illegal content from online platforms.

Ahead of the vote, General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security, told the National Assembly that cybersecurity challenges are global in nature. He warned that the lack of unified regulations increases risks to both economic development and national security. The minister called for strengthening international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and joint response in cybersecurity.

Vietnam is undergoing large-scale digital transformation, as biometrics and digital identity becomes woven into daily life as implementations are carried out in metro systems, air travel and banking. The national objective is to have all citizens on digital ID and digitalized public service access by 2026.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | data privacy | digital identity | identity verification | legislation | Vietnam