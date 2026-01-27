Cameroon deploys cybersecurity system to protect DPI, boost digital trust

Cameroon’s National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (ANTIC) has taken delivery of software and hardware worth around XAF735 million (US$1.3 million) to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity architecture.

Cybersecurity is a critical aspect of Cameroon’s ongoing digital transformation efforts and the intrusion detection and prevention system acquired will help the agency to fortify its Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT). ANTIC says since January 2024, it has been able to identify at least 8,502 vulnerabilities through vulnerability scans and security audits conducted across public and private entities.

The new procurement was done through the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications under the Project for the Acceleration of Digital Transformation of Cameroon (PATNUC), funded by the World Bank, ANTIC said in an announcement. A tender for a cybersecurity-related project was announced in 2024.

ANTIC is the government agency leading Cameroon’s digital transformation drive and is responsible specifically for accelerating the deployment of digital systems across all sectors of the economy, ensuring digital safety, and building digital trust by establishing a secure environment for online transactions through its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

“The newly deployed technology includes servers, storage consoles, investigation platforms, workstations, vulnerability scanning and penetration testing platforms,” ANTIC said, quoting its Director General Ebot Ebot Enaw as saying that the equipment will help the agency to “proactively respond to attacks targeting Cameroon’s critical infrastructure.”

“The equipment is expected to sustainably enhance the operational capacity of CIRT, which currently collects and analyses 200 GB of data daily to response to nearly 200 urgent requisitions from across the country,” the agency noted.

“Beyond strengthening response capabilities, the new systems will allow CIRT to broaden both the scope and intensity of its efforts in the fight against cybercrime, a phenomenon that remains particularly challenging.”

African countries are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity in their digital transformation pursuits. Burkina Faso, for example, is building a supervision facility which will be useful in protecting critical digital infrastructure and strengthen the country’s data storage and digital sovereignty.

