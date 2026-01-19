Oneproof releases USB device to enable mDL, EUDI wallet validation

Oneproof continues to expand its footprint in the mobile driver’s license (mDL) ecosystem. Having marked the last half of 2025 with successful completion of the largest commercial deployment of mDL verification technology in the U.S., the Chicago-based firm has announced the launch of Edge, a USB Type-C powered device that validates digital credentials through NFC, QR codes, and Bluetooth.

A release calls Edge “a hardware device for system integrators and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners to deploy ISO 18013-5 compliant mobile driver’s license and EU Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet verification at enterprise scale.” The system is built on Linux with full root access, designed to be a “customizable infrastructure rather than a locked down appliance.” It enables organizations to customize verification workflows within an existing network of workstations, kiosks and access control systems. Partners can also run custom software such as Python, C, Java, .NET, etc. directly on-device.

“The market needs an expandable platform that gives enterprises and system integrators the capability to fully utilize mDL verification and bring automation,” says Madhu Goundla, CEO of Oneproof. “With traditional physical IDs, it’s hard to verify someone’s identity and bring that data into workflows, but with digital identity, you can do so much more than just verify someone’s identity, and you can take customer service to the next level.” He promises that Edge can deliver verification infrastructure customers can “customize, integrate, and scale without vendor lock in.”

Edge is available to OEM partners as an embeddable module or standalone device. The embeddable version is priced at 299 U.S. dollars per unit, while the standalone device sells for 349 dollars per unit, with a 50 dollar annual support fee per device.

Oneproof claims its platform as North America’s largest mDL verification network, processing verifications across 15,000 devices in more than 7,500 locations. It also serves customers in Australia and international markets.

Its mass commercial deployment of mDL verification in September 2025 was achieved in partnership with biometric authentication and verification systems provider TokenWorks Inc.

