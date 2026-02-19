Australian Retail Council says shoppers in favor of facial recognition

More than 80 percent of Australians support the use of facial recognition in retail stores to identify people who have physically assaulted or threatened staff with a weapon, according to new research commissioned by retail industry organization the Australian Retail Council (ARC).​

The survey, conducted by the research company RedBridge, also showed that three-quarters of respondents are in favor of using the technology to identify repeat serious offenders. Another 72 percent said they support the use of facial recognition to identify people who had been subject to intervention orders.

“Across Australia, retail staff are facing unprecedented levels of violence and intimidation simply for doing their job,” says Chris Rodwell, Australian Retail Council CEO. “This research sends a very clear message: Australians want retail workers protected from serious and repeat offenders, and they support the careful use of technology to achieve that.”

The survey enlisted over 2,000 Australian voters. Among them, 86 percent say they believe facial recognition would be effective in helping police identify and prosecute offenders, while more than 75 percent say that the technology would help retail workers feel safer at work.

The research comes just weeks after an Australian court partially upheld a 2024 ruling by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) that hardware store chain Bunnings breached several Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) under the Privacy Act by using its Hitachi facial recognition system for theft prevention.

Despite the ruling, Bunnings will not have to switch its biometric system off, as long as it resolves issues related to its privacy policy and public notification. The retailer is expected to notify affected individuals that the system is in operation and introduce a compliant privacy policy.

Alongside Bunnings, department store chain Kmart has also been contesting a similar decision from the OAIC.

“The question is no longer whether facial recognition has a role in retail safety, it’s how we put clear, consistent rules around its use so workers are protected and our shops are free from violence and repeat theft,” adds ARC’s Rodwell.

ARC represents the Australian Retail Association and the National Retail Association. Both organizations have welcomed the Australian government’s efforts to modernize AI governance and reform the Privacy Act, but warned that many retailers lack the scale or technical control to meet overly prescriptive obligations.

During government consultations on the Privacy Act, organizations advocated that small businesses remain exempt due to significant compliance costs. An additional problem is uncertainty around consent, exemptions and procedural requirements, according to the groups.

Bunnings supported ARA and NRA’s submission to the consultation.

