RecFaces supplying St. Regis Mumbai with facial recognition

Dubai-based facial recognition surveillance company RecFaces has landed a new deal in India, as part of its focus on developing partnerships in Asia.

The company is providing its products to the St. Regis Mumbai, a luxury hotel that is part of Marriott International. In three months the hotel has recorded zero unauthorized entries in the monitored areas, the firm says in its newly published case study.

RecFaces implemented its Id-Guard video surveillance and investigative analytics software as a standalone facial recognition system, integrating it with the hotel’s existing cameras.

The system was installed to prevent unauthorized entry by former staff members and other individuals flagged on internal watchlists through service hallways typically reserved for deliveries and personnel traffic.

“Once live, Id-Guard continuously monitored video streams, compared faces to the hotel’s stop lists, and automatically sent instant alerts to the security team whenever an unauthorized person attempted entry. This enabled immediate intervention and eliminated the need for time-consuming manual video review,” says Oleg Kurochkin, RecFaces’ business development director for APAC.

Last year, the company integrated its face biometrics software with Genetec Security Center to boost its physical access control and identity verification offerings.

