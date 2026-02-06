FB pixel

RecFaces supplying St. Regis Mumbai with facial recognition

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
RecFaces supplying St. Regis Mumbai with facial recognition
 

Dubai-based facial recognition surveillance company RecFaces has landed a new deal in India, as part of its focus on developing partnerships in Asia.

The company is providing its products to the St. Regis Mumbai, a  luxury hotel that is part of Marriott International. In three months the hotel has recorded zero unauthorized entries in the monitored areas, the firm says in its newly published case study.

RecFaces implemented its Id-Guard video surveillance and investigative analytics software as a standalone facial recognition system, integrating it with the hotel’s existing cameras.

The system was installed to prevent unauthorized entry by former staff members and other individuals flagged on internal watchlists through service hallways typically reserved for deliveries and personnel traffic.

“Once live, Id-Guard continuously monitored video streams, compared faces to the hotel’s stop lists, and automatically sent instant alerts to the security team whenever an unauthorized person attempted entry. This enabled immediate intervention and eliminated the need for time-consuming manual video review,” says Oleg Kurochkin, RecFaces’ business development director for APAC.

Last year, the company integrated its face biometrics software with Genetec Security Center to boost its physical access control and identity verification offerings.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Kneron’s access control biometrics pass Fime performance and PAD assessments

Kneron’s has passed assessments for biometric presentation attack detection and performance in a month-long evaluation of its access control technology…

 

Entreprises d’identité, unissez-vous! French MoU unites EUDI Wallet stakeholders

Dozens of firms and public authorities have agreed to work together on the launch of France’s implementation of the European…

 

Analysis of 50 European eIDs shows most popular apps found in Ukraine and Turkey

The most popular European digital identities are not in the EU, a new survey analyzing 50 eID apps across the…

 

FBI launches operation Winter Shield to strengthen cyber defenses nationwide

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) this week announced the launch of Operation Winter Shield, a new cybersecurity initiative aimed…

 

Veriff acquires Estonian KYB firm Vespia to transition from IDV to full trust platform

Veriff has acquired know your business (KYB) provider Vespia, a fellow Estonia-based company, as part of a strategy to expand…

 

‘One-click’ KYB startup Duna picks up investment from Alphabet growth fund

European business identity startup Duna has completed a 30 million euros (US$35.4 million) series A funding round led by Alphabet’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events