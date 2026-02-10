FB pixel

Canada and Sri Lanka collaborate on AI policy development

Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
A critical bilateral discussion between Canada and Sri Lanka recently took place, with the participation of key officials aimed at boosting Sri Lanka’s Artificial Intelligence policy and governance framework.

Sri Lanka is aiming for a fivefold growth in its digital economy over the next five years, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence as an essential element of its growth strategy.

Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy in Sri Lanka, and H.E. Isabelle Martin, the High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka, engaged in this dialogue with representatives from the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) at the Parliamentary complex in Colombo.

Weeraratne outlined the government’s priorities for the digital economy, underscoring the urgent need for educational reforms that will boost export revenue, prevent brain drain, retain startups, and equip the workforce with innovative technologies. He reiterated the necessity of strengthening coordination among state institutions to achieve the government’s digital vision, enunciating firm confidence that the partnership between Canada and Sri Lanka will meaningfully advance the digital economy in his country.

AI governance expert Adam Balwant delivered insights from Canada’s wide experience in AI regulation, highlighting the critical importance of ethical technology use, robust data protection, and wide-ranging cybersecurity measures. He emphasized that promoting AI literacy is compulsory for shaping a sustainable future.

Pratishtha Arora, a Digital Parenting Expert and member of the Trust and Safety Council, announced an upcoming workshop in Colombo that will directly tackle gaps in AI governance across South Asia, with social media safety being prioritized.

Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, discussed the ongoing initiatives with respect to attracting Data Centre and other Digital Infrastructure investments and elaborated on the country’s favorable environment for foreign investment.

The meeting also covered pressing topics such as “Train the Trainer” programs, online safety, and the protection of women and children.

