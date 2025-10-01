FB pixel

Sri Lanka looks to global examples for digital economy blueprint

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka looks to global examples for digital economy blueprint
 

Speaking at last week’s Sri Lanka Fintech Summit 2025, Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, stressed that the country’s digital economy is open and adaptable, drawing on both local and international elements.

Referring to the kottu roti analogy to illustrate the agility and inclusivity of Sri Lanka’s digital economy, he emphasized its dynamic nature comparable to the local dish that can incorporate various ingredients.

He discussed the development of the digital economy blueprint, which involved analyzing successful models from different countries and various markets and merging successful elements from them. He acknowledged the contributions of past administrations, underscoring the National Data Exchange as part of this foundational work.

India serves as a model for digital public infrastructure due to its success, while the structural design is instigated by Singapore, which is recognized for its citizen engagement and streamlined access. The institutional framework for Sri Lanka’s DPI looks to the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore, with Estonia considered for its cybersecurity framework. The strategy involves incorporating diverse international models to create a flexible system.

Dr. Wijayasuriya pointed out that while many of the referenced nations had lengthy implementation periods of 10 to 15 years, Sri Lanka aims for a more aggressive five-year timeline. He recognized the rapid advancements in AI as a pivotal factor that could enable Sri Lanka to lead in this space. The execution of various components must occur concurrently to avoid delays, making parallel development a critical yet challenging aspect of the project. “We need to ride this wave with enthusiasm, appropriate change management, process reengineering, capacity building, handholding and the greatest point of this is parallelism.”

Dr. Wijayasuriya noted that it is important for the country to recognize that the citizen journey is a business journey. “Getting a passport, multiple agency certificates, needs to be done from one single window. This means that the data exchange and the interoperability are seamless.”

Sri Lanka is running procurements with support from India for its national digital identity system.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EC launches public awareness campaign for Europe’s biometric border system

The European Commission has launched a campaign to make sure travellers are aware of the biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) which…

 

IDSA spotlights AI, non-humans, zero trust and digital wallets as identity trends

Digital identity security is increasing in some measurable ways, according to the latest research from the Identity Defined Security Alliance….

 

Transplanting biometrics in police CCTV may create Frankenstein effect

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner There’s something quaintly British about the fact that we still…

 

UK digital identity could be lifeline for Post Office, and vice versa

Digital identity is one of four areas of major opportunity for the UK Post Office as it undertakes a transformation…

 

Progress on age assurance since enforcement deadline ‘substantial,’ says ICO

A recent webinar from Shufti Pro sees the UK firm digging into the age assurance question, exploring how platforms can…

 

BixeLab unveils custom-built biometrics testing facility with specialized features

BixeLab is moving to a new lab custom-built for biometrics testing with specialized capabilities and characteristics to keep abreast of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS