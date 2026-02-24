FB pixel

CMU-Africa researchers develop biometric PAD bias reduction methods and metrics

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
CMU-Africa researchers develop biometric PAD bias reduction methods and metrics
 

A team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMU-Africa) in Rwanda have developed a new approach to making biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) resistant to demographic bias.

Their paper on “Fairness-aware face presentation attack detection using local binary patterns: Bridging skin tone bias in biometric systems” focusses on demographic bias affecting African people, and has been published by the Journal of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

The researchers chose local binary patterns (LBPs), a type of visual descriptor used in computer vision for classifying subjects, as a basis for their PAD system in part due to their effectiveness in resource-constrained environments. They used a large dataset compiled by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASIA-SURF CeFA) to train, test and validate the algorithms they developed.

The innovation they present is the use of an “ethnicity-aware preprocessing approach.” This involves the targeted application of adaptive brightness settings and gamma correction optimization for the reflective properties of different skin tones, addressing a long-recognized challenge in image quality.

“Current methods address fairness through post hoc corrections or data augmentation, but they fail to address the fundamental challenge of ensuring optimal image quality across different skin tones before feature extraction,” the researchers explained in the paper.

Following feature extraction, the researchers used an SGD (stochastic gradient descent) classifier and balanced class weighting to prevent “systemic bias toward the majority class without requiring data reduction or augmentation.” And group-specific threshold optimization were implemented to limit the equal error rate (EER).

The researchers also developed a statistical framework for evaluating the fairness of PAD algorithms, which includes three novel methods. A coefficient of Variation (CoV) analysis provides a method for evaluating the trade-off between security and fairness. McNemar’s statistical significance testing indicates whether performance differences found are statistically significant or noise. And bootstrap confidence intervals quantify the uncertainty built into performance estimates by resampling with 1,000 iterations to generate 95 percent confidence intervals across ethnic groups.

The changes reduced the difference in accuracy between African and East Asian subjects from just over 3 percent to 0.75 percent, according to the paper.

“The methodology demonstrates that demographic fairness can be secured through algorithmic revisions instead of being reliant on massive data alteration or special-purpose hardware, which makes fair PAD systems easier to use more routinely in different contexts of deployment,” the CMU-Africa researchers conclude.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ICO hits Reddit with £14.5M pound fine for not implementing robust age assurance

UK regulator Ofcom has taken plenty of heat for the perception that it’s not coming down hard enough in enforcing…

 

ROC meets $24M target in first biometrics IPO of 2026

ROC has raised $24 million in gross proceeds from the first major biometrics IPO of 2026. The company closed the…

 

ADVP expects digital identity consultation to play by rules of Data Act, DIATF

The row over the UK’s digital identity scheme continues to churn, as the government prepares to launch its public consultation…

 

UK live facial recognition trial on again at Holyhead for immigration enforcement

UK immigration enforcement is planning another trial of live facial recognition at Holyhead, a key maritime connection between Ireland and…

 

ICE to outsource decisions about what surveillance tools to buy next

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to hand a private contractor the keys to its surveillance future, outsourcing the…

 

Nigeria explores avenues for digital trust collaboration with Trust Stamp

Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) recently held discussions with officials of Trust Stamp to examine the possibilities of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events