FB pixel

Entrust face biometrics show major gains in NIST FRTE

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Entrust face biometrics show major gains in NIST FRTE
 

A face biometrics algorithm submitted by Entrust to the NIST Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 Verification has made significant gains in accuracy over the previous versions.

The latest version of the Onfido facial recognition algorithm placed 178th in the VISA-BORDER category as of the January 23, 2026 update. That represents a leap of more than 100 places from 289th, where its predecessor placed  in the same category. The algorithm was also ranked 131st in the BORDER-KIOSK comparison, 146th in the BORDER-BORDER category and 181st for comparisons of BORDER probes to a gallery of VISA images with Yaw equal to or greater than 45 degrees.

Submitted to NIST during December, onfido_002 is the third Onfido algorithm entered into FRTE. The previous two were submitted in 2023 and earlier in 2025, respectively.

“We’re going for top-100 soon, then hopefully top-10,” Entrust Director of Engineering Daniel Serrano told Biometric Update in an email.

Entrust acquired Onfido for more than $400 million in the first half of 2024, and has integrated its face biometrics into its digital and government services portfolio. Serrano had spent nearly eight years with Onfido by then, including in the same role he now holds with Entrust.

The company also formed a strategic collaboration with Google earlier this month to bring its identity verification tools to Google Cloud.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Use of digital ID to access essential services jumps in Ireland

Digital ID is now commonplace in Ireland, becoming mainstream among the Irish public who are turning to digital services more…

 

Malaysia targets 17 million MyDigital IDs by end-2026

Malaysia is ramping up targets for its national digital ID system. The country aims to reach 17 million MyDigital ID…

 

Germany debates social media ban for under-16s

Social media age restrictions are getting traction in more and more jurisdictions. The latest to consider the move is an…

 

What could make the EU Digital Identity Wallets fail?

The EU Digital Identity Wallet has enormous potential, but its success cannot be taken for granted. Insufficient ecosystem buy-in, unclear…

 

Ring and Flock call off integration as scrutiny of camera-to-police partnership intensifies

Amazon-owned Ring and Flock Safety have canceled their planned partnership, stepping back from an integration that would have linked one…

 

MOSIP pursues democratization of digital identity with unconference conversations

A democratic vision of digital identity is central to the non-profit, open-source mandate of MOSIP. As the organization and the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events