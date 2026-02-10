FB pixel

Entrust integration into Google Cloud aims to advance IDV innovation

Identity capabilities combine with Google infrastructure to support high-risk use cases
| Joel R. McConvey
Entrust integration into Google Cloud aims to advance IDV innovation
 

Entrust has announced a strategic collaboration with Google to accelerate innovation in identity verification and AI-driven security, according to a press release.  

The partnership will bring Entrust’s IDV tools to Google Cloud’s advanced infrastructure and security architecture, including its machine learning-driven threat intelligence and incident-response ecosystem. 

The integration aims to support organizations in strengthening security defenses against rising fraud – notably a 40 percent year-over-year surge in injection attacks at onboarding. Real‑time analytics and threat detection protect against fraud while improving onboarding efficiency. 

The product targets highly regulated industries such as financial services and insurance. 

“Our partnership with Entrust reflects Google’s commitment to helping businesses innovate securely and at scale,” says David Engelbrecht, head of go-to-market for Google Cloud. “By combining Entrust identity verification solutions and their deep fraud intelligence with Google Cloud’s AI and infrastructure, we’re enabling organizations to deliver frictionless, trusted experiences for their customers.”

Tony Ball is president of payments and identity for Entrust, and its incoming CEO. He says “partnering with Google allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible in identity-centric security solutions and help the world’s largest organizations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud while creating seamless digital experiences for their customers.” 

“With more than 1 billion identity verifications worldwide, Entrust has unparalleled insight into identity fraud and how to combat it.”

 | 

